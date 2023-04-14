TVR vs TRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, 2nd Semi Final

The 2nd semi-final match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see DCA Trivandrum (TVR) squaring off against DCA Trichur (TRI) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Friday, April 14.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TVR vs TRI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

DCA Trivandrum have won three of their last four matches of the season. DCA Trichur, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches. DCA Trivandrum will give it their all to win the match, but DCA Trichur are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TVR vs TRI Match Details

The 2nd semi-final match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 14 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVR vs TRI, 2nd Semi Final

Date and Time: April 14, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between DCA Malappuram and DCA Trichur Inn, where a total of 270 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

TVR vs TRI Form Guide

TVR - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

TRI - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

TVR vs TRI Probable Playing XI

TVR Playing XI

No injury updates

Krishna Prasad (c), Abhishek Nair, J Ananthakrishnan, Rohan Nair, Abhishek Pratap, Arjun AK (wk), Fazil Fanoos, Biju Narayanan, Kanakkatharaparambu Sreejith, Rahul Chandran, Niranjan V Dev, Shoun Roger

TRI Playing XI

No injury updates

Kalliparambil Rojith, TJ Aadidev, VA Bharat, Joffen Jose, Lijo Jose (wk), VK V Sreerag, Pavan Sreedhar, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Sharafuddeen NM, Vivek KP (c), M Anas

TVR vs TRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A K Arjun

A K Arjun is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Jose is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Govind

K Prasad and V Govind are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Aadidev played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Jose

Ananthakrishnan J and J Jose are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Pratap is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Sharafuddeen NM

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Sagar and Sharafuddeen NM. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Narayanan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TVR vs TRI match captain and vice-captain choices

Sharafuddeen NM

Sharafuddeen NM will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has scored 12 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last five matches.

V Govind

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Govind the captain as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 184 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for TVR vs TRI, 2nd Semi Final

V Govind

U Krishna

Sharafuddeen NM

J Jose

K Prasad

DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Trichur Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Trichur Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A K Arjun

Batters: V Govind, K Prasad, T Aadidev

All-rounders: J Jose, Ananthakrishnan J, A Pratap

Bowlers: B Narayanan, Sharafuddeen NM, K Sagar, F Fanoos

DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Trichur Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A K Arjun

Batters: V Govind, K Prasad

All-rounders: J Jose, Ananthakrishnan J, U Krishna

Bowlers: B Narayanan, Sharafuddeen NM, K Sagar, F Fanoos, Sreejith KR

