TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 17

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on 11 Ace (ACE) in the 17th match of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Vision Shipping's first game against the JVC Stallions got washed out. Meanwhile, the 11 Ace secured their first win of the season in their latest encounter by beating the Seven Districts in Super Over.

TVS vs ACE Match Details, CBFS T10 League

The 17th of the CBFS T10 League will be played on 26th November at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs ACE, CBFS T10 League, Match 17

Date and Time: 26th November 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TVS vs ACE Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters, who will relish the short boundaries on offer. They will also get to play shots on the up, with the ball expected to come nicely onto the bat.

Last 5 matches (CBFS T10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 111

Average second-innings score: 102.25

TVS vs ACE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

The Vision Shipping: NA

11 Ace: W-L

TVS vs ACE probable playing 11s for today’s match

The Vision Shipping injury/team news

No major injury updates.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Saqib Mahmood-I, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Rohid, Sajjad Malook.

11 Ace injury/team news

No major injury updates.

11 Ace Probable Playing 11

Ahsan Shahzad, KK Jiyas, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia (c), Shaurya Singh (wk), Ahmad Shah, Usman Muhammad, Saad Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Hammad Arshad, Keshav Sharma.

TVS vs ACE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Chopra (1 match, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 150.00)

R Chopra could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your TVS vs ACE Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in the first match.

Top Batter pick

F Dongaroan (1 match, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

F Dongaroan failed to influence the proceedings in the first game. He was only able to score four runs before getting dismissed. Dongaroan will be hoping for a longer stay at the crease.

Top All-rounder pick

R Bhatia (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 14.50)

R Bhatia managed to dismiss two batters in the first game. However, he proved to be very expensive and conceded runs at an economy rate of 14.50.

Top Bowler pick

N Keswani (2 matches, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 185.71)

N Keswani slammed 26 runs in the first game off only 14 deliveries. He has also bowled economically but is yet to pick up a wicket.

TVS vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ali

S Ali could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your TVS vs ACE Dream11 fantasy team. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 103 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 171.67 and an average of 51.50.

S Kalyan

S Kalyan is an instrumental all-rounder who slammed 19 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 271.43 and also picked up a wicket in the last game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TVS vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats S Ali 103 runs S Kalyan 19 runs and 1 wicket R Chopra 27 runs R Bhatia 2 wickets

TVS vs ACE match expert tips

S Ali has been in outrageous form with the bat. He could prove to be the X-factor player for your TVS vs ACE Dream11 fantasy team.

TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Chopra

Batters: S Ali (c), S Kalyan (vc), F Dongaroan, S Khan Jr

All-rounders: R Bhatia, K Jiyas, S Mahmood

Bowlers: N Keswani, F Ahmed, J Ghani

TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: R Chopra, K Abbas

Batters: S Ali, S Kalyan, F Dongaroan, S Khan Jr

All-rounders: R Bhatia (c), S Mahmood

Bowlers: N Keswani (vc), F Ahmed, J Ghani

