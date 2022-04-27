TVS vs AMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 24

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will lock horns with Al Moharb The Warriors (AMA) in the 24th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

The Vision Shipping are sitting atop the Group B standings, having won two in two. They defeated the Dubai Aviators by 57 runs in their last match. Al Moharb The Warriors, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table, winning one out of their two matches. They were defeated by the Karwan Strikers by 32 runs in their last match.

TVS vs AMA Probable Playing 11 Today

TVS XI

Saqib Mahmood (C), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (WK), Salman Khan Jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Sami Ur Rehman, Sajjad Malook, Irad Ali, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Rohid, Ihsan Khan.

AMA XI

Asfandyar Khan (C), Muhibullah Khan, Khyal Maan, Rehman Gul, Sheraz Ahmed Khalil (WK), Haseeb Ur Rehman, Moiz Dehliiwala, Hassan Khan, Rishab Mukherjee, Imran Afridi Khan, Muhammad Ikram Januja.

Match Details

TVS vs AMA, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 24

Date and Time: 28th April 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 140 runs.

Today’s TVS vs AMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sheraz Khan: Although Khan has scored only 18 runs in two matches, he is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Thursday's contest.

Batters

Rehman Gul: Gul has smashed 60 runs at a strike rate of 176.47 in two matches. He is a reliable top-order batter who can anchor the innings pretty well.

Ali Abid: Abid has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 241.18 in two matches. He could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Muhammad Ikram Janjua: Janjua hasn't contributed with the bat, but he has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Shahbaz Ali: Ali has scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 269.57 in the only match he has played this season. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Thursday.

Bowlers

Irad Ali: Ali has picked up two wickets in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Muhibullah Khan: Khan has scalped two wickets in two matches. He will lead Al Moharb The Warriors' bowling attack on Thursday.

Top 5 best players to pick in TVS vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Ikram Janjua (AMA) - 165 points

Asfandyar Khan (AMA) - 123 points

Irad Ali (TVS) - 107 points

Shahbaz Ali (TVS) - 105 points

Rehman Gul (AMA) - 102 points

Important Stats for TVS vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Ikram Janjua: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.50

Asfandyar Khan: 71 runs in 2 matches; SR - 169.05

Irad Ali: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 11.75

Shahbaz Ali: 62 runs in 1 match; SR - 269.57

Rehman Gul: 60 runs in 2 matches; SR - 176.47

TVS vs AMA Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

TVS vs AMA Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sheraz Khan, Ali Abid, Rehman Gul, Sami Ur Rehman, Shahbaz Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Asfandyar Khan, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Irad Ali, Imran Afridi Khan, Muhibullah Khan.

Captain: Muhammad Ikram Janjua. Vice-captain: Asfandyar Khan.

TVS vs AMA Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sheraz Khan, Ali Abid, Rehman Gul, Salman Khan Jr, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Asfandyar Khan, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Muhammad Rohid, Irad Ali, Muhibullah Khan.

Captain: Muhammad Ikram Janjua. Vice-captain: Shahbaz Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar