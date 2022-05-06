TVS vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, 3rd Quarter-final

The third quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see Brother Gas (BG) face The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Friday, 6 May.

TVS have been in brilliant form in the Sharjah T10 League, winning all three of their games so far. They will be keen to sustain their form against Brother Gas, who have improved with each passing game. Although they have a strong roster, Brother Gas will start as slight underdogs against TVS. But with the nature of the T10 format leveling the playing field, an entertaining game beckons in Sharjah.

TVS vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Mohammad Waseem (c), Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Afzal, Umer Farooq, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Mohammad Azhar, Dawood Ejaz, Matiullah Khan, Mujahid Amin and Saqib Manshad.

TVS XI

Saqib Mahmood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Khan, Sajjad Ali Hashmi, Sami ur Rahman, Jawad Ghani, Sajad Malook, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid and Aitizaz Khan.

Match Details

TVS vs BG, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, 2nd Quarter-final

Date and Time: 6th May 2022, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Although another high-scoring game is expected at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, there should be some help available for both the pacers and spinners. While the new ball should move a bit early on, the pacers will revert to a change of pace as the match progresses. With a few games having already been played on this surface, the spinners should get the ball to grip, making for a good battle between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 95-100 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s TVS vs BG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Umar Arshad: Muhammad Umar Arshad has been handy in the death overs, scoring quick runs right from the word go. Although he is likely to bat down the order, Arshad's explosiveness and ability to clear the boundary makes him a viable option for your TVS vs BG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Muhammad Afzal: Muhammad Afzal has been in decent form for Brother Gas in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 so far, coming up with valuable runs in the middle order. He comes into the game on the back of a stunning 16-ball half-century, holding him in good stead. With his form bound to come into play, Afzal should be a fine addition to your TVS vs BG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Saqib Mahmood: Saqib Mahmood hasn't been in the best of form over the last few games, unable to convert his starts into big ones. Mahmood has the experience to overturn his form and given his ability to score big runs as well, he is one to watch out for today.

Bowler

Jiju Janardhanan: Although Jiju Janardhanan hasn't bowled much, he has been a revelation with the bat. He comes into the game on the back of a 28-ball 74 against Rehan Khan Events, hitting as many as 13 boundaries. With his form and ability to score quick runs bound to come into play, Jiju can be backed to put in a good performance yet again.

Top 3 best players to pick in TVS vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Afzal (BG)

Mohammad Waseem (BG)

Saqib Mahmood (TVS)

Important stats for TVS vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Jiju Janardhanan - 148 runs in 3 matches, Average: 148.00

Mohammad Waseem - 5 wickets in 3 matches, Average: 10.20

Abid Ali - 41 runs in 2 matches, SR: 241.17

TVS vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

TVS vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Umar Arshad, A Abid, S ur Rahman, M Afzal, U Khan, M Waseem, M Azhar, M Nadeem, U Farooq, J Janardhanan and I Ali.

Captain: M Waseem. Vice-captain: M Nadeem.

TVS vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali Hashmi, S Khan, S ur Rahman, M Afzal, U Khan, M Waseem, M Azhar, M Nadeem, S Malook, J Janardhanan and I Ali.

Captain: M Waseem. Vice-captain: S ur Rahman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar