TVS vs BUK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 17

The Vision Shipping will be up against Bukhatir XI in the 17th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Thursday, 20th January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Vision Shipping have made a terrible start to their Sharjah CBFS T20 campaign. They have lost both of their games and are currently languishing in the bottom spot on the points table. In their previous game, the Vision Shipping suffered a humiliating 157-run defeat against Brother Gas.

Meanwhile, Bukhatir XI started the season with two consecutive losses. However, they have bounced back to win their last two matches to climb to fourth in the table. Bukhatir XI come into this game on the back of a fine 39-run win over Brother Gas.

TVS vs BUK Probable Playing 11 Today

The Vision Shipping

Saqib Mahmood(C), Abdul Rehman(wk), Ali Abid, Dilshan Munaweera, Fayyaz Ahmed,Junaid Shamsudheen, Sadaf Hussain, Sajad Malook, Shahbaz Ali, Zubair Zuhaib, Malinda Pushpakumara

Bukhatir XI

Khalid Shah (C), Ankur Sangwan, Hassan Eisakhel, Jamshaid Zafar, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar, Mohammad Nabi, Vriitya Aravind(wk), Irfan Yousufzai, Mohammed Halan, Ansh Tandon

Match Details

Match: The Vision Shipping vs Bukhatir XI, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 20th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been favorable for batting. The surface here has offered a great deal of assistance to the batters. However, spinners could also prove to be effective at this venue.

Today’s TVS vs BUK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vritiya Aravind: Aravind has been decent with the bat this season. He has managed to score 91 runs in four games, including one half-century.

Batters

Dilshan Munaweera: Dilshan impressed everyone with his all-round exploits in the previous game. He scored 24 runs and also picked up two wickets.

Ansh Tandon: Tandon played a crucial knock in the previous game for Bukhatir XI. He scored 44 runs at a decent strike rate of around 125.

All-rounders

Simranjeet Singh Kang: Simranjeet is the highest wicket-taker for Bukhatir XI. He has picked up seven wickets in four games at an economy of just 5.74.

Hassan Eisakhel: Hassan is leading the run-scoring charts for Bukhatir XI. He has scored 136 runs in four games at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of over 150.

Bowlers

Ankur Sangwan: Ankur has been a fine performer with the ball this season. He has six wickets to his name in three matches at an economy of 7.08.

Sadaf Hussain: Sadaf proved to be expensive in his previous outing. However, he still managed to grab two vital wickets and will be key in this fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in TVS vs BUK Dream11 prediction team

Simranjeet Singh Kang: 246 points

Hassan Eisakhel: 217 points

Ankur Sangwan: 199 points

Vritiya Aravind: 171 points

Khalid Shah: 171 points

Important stats for TVS vs BUK Dream11 prediction team

Simranjeet Singh Kang: 4 matches, 7 wickets

Hassan Eisakhel: 4 matches, 136 runs

Ankur Sangwan: 3 matches, 6 wickets

Ansh Tandon: 1 match, 44 runs

Dilshan Munaweera: 1 match, 24 runs, 2 wickets

TVS vs BUK Dream11 Prediction Today

TVS vs BUK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vritiya Aravind, Dilshan Munaweera, Ansh Tandon, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Hassan Eisakhel, Ankur Sangwan, Sadaf Hussain, Khalid Shah, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Muhammad Mudassar

Captain: Simranjeet Singh Kang Vice-Captain: Dilshan Munaweera

TVS vs BUK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vritiya Aravind, Dilshan Munaweera, Ansh Tandon, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Hassan Eisakhel, Ankur Sangwan, Sadaf Hussain, Abdul Rehman, Jamshaid Zafar, Mohammad Nabi, Malinda Pushpakarma

Captain: Hassan Eisakhel Vice-Captain: Ankur Sangwan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee