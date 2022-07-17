TVS vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 4th Quarter-Final

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the fourth quarter-final of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both Colatta Chocolates and The Vision Shipping are among the strongest teams this year. Colatta Chocolates lost their last match to Future Mattress by four wickets. The Vision Shipping won their last match against the Fair Deal Defenders by nine wickets.

While The Vision Shipping will exert every effort to prevail and create a winning streak in the tournament, Colatta Chocolates are a much stronger squad. Colatta Chocolates are expected to win the game.

TVS vs COL Probable Playing XI

TVS Playing XI

Saqib Mahmood (c), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (wk), Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohit

COL Playing XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Shinto George, Taimoor Ali, Mansoor KL, Mohtasim Jakati, Shyam Ramesh, Renjith Mani, Manpreet Singh, Rizwan Sabir, Waqas Jutt, Krishan Paul

Match Details

TVS vs COL, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 4th Quarter Final

Date and Time: July 17, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, making it simple for batters to score runs. Typically, games played on this wicket end with scores of 100 or more, as was the case in the first two games. Another high-scoring game is what spectators may anticipate, as pacers don't do as well with the new ball.

Given that bowling is somewhat simpler in the first innings, both teams would like to bowl first after winning the toss.

TVS vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is H Prasanth, who has excelled in previous matches. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, S George and W Ahmed are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is F Dongaroan. S George smashed 79 runs in just 32 balls in the first match against PSM-XI.

All-rounders

As S Ali and R Mani will bat in the top order and also finish their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Ramesh.

Bowlers

K Paul and M Singh are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the last innings. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is I Ali.

Top players to pick in TVS vs COL Dream11 prediction team

R Mani (COL)

S Ali (TVS)

S Ramesh (COL)

The Vision Shipping vs Colatta Chocolates: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Ramesh - 63 runs and three wickets

R Mani - 133 runs

S Ali - 34 runs and four wickets

The Vision Shipping vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Prasanth, F Dongaroan, W Ahmed, S George, S Ramesh, S Ali, R Mani, K Paul, W Jutt, I Ali, M Singh

Captain: R Mani Vice Captain: S Ali

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Prasanth, F Dongaroan, J Shamsuddin, S George, S Ramesh, F Ahmed, S Ali, R Mani, K Paul, I Ali, M Singh

Captain: R Mani Vice Captain: S Ramesh

