TVS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report CBSF T-20 League, 2nd Semi-final 

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on DCC Starlets (DCS) in the second semi-final of the CBSF T-20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
The Vision Shipping finished at the top of the points table, having won four out of their five league matches. They won their last game against Interglobe Marine by 153 runs. DCC Starlets also managed to win four out of their five league-stage matches and finished second in the standings. They won their last game against Colata Chocolates by 29 runs.
TVS vs DCS Match Details, CBSF T-20 League
The second semi-final of the CBSF T-20 League will be played on November 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TVS vs DCS, CBSF T-20 League, 2nd Semi-final
Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 9:30 pm IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
TVS vs DCS Pitch Report
The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. The last four out of five matches here have been won by the chasing team.
Last 5 Matches (CBSF T-20 League)
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 4
Average first-innings score: 160
Average second-innings score: 175
TVS vs DCS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
The Vision Shipping: W-L-W-W-W
DCC Starlets: W-L-W-W-W
TVS vs DCS probable playing 11s for today’s match
TVS injury/team news
No major injury updates.
TVS Probable Playing 11
Muhammad Umar Arshad, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Imran Muhammad-II, Saqib Mahmood-l, Imran Javed-I, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Danish Qureshi, Jawad Ghani, Sajjad Malook.
DCS injury/team news
No major injury updates.
DCS Probable Playing 11
Shrey Sethi, Dhruv Parashar, Karan Dhiman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ahaan Fernandes, Ammar Badami, Faisur Rahman, Sailles Jaishankar, Yug Sharma, Izhan Khan.
TVS vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Shrey Sethi (3 matches, 124 runs, Strike Rate: 127.84)
Shrey is currently DCC Starlets' second-highest run-scorer in the CBSF T-20 League with 124 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 127.84. He is also safe behind the stumps.
Top Batter pick
Mohammad Nadeem (5 matches, 110 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 169.23 and Economy Rate: 5.78)
Nadeem has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for The Vision Shipping this season, scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 169.23 in five matches. He has also managed to pick up three wickets.
Top All-rounder pick
Ronak Panoly (5 matches, 295 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 191.56 and Economy Rate: 8.44)
Ronak could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Tuesday. He has scored 295 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 191.56, while also scalping five wickets.
Top Bowler pick
Adithya Shetty (5 matches, 7 wickets and 21 runs, Economy Rate: 6.70 and Strike Rate: 116.67)
Adithya is a talented pacer who can also score some crucial runs lower down the order. He has picked up seven wickets and scored 21 runs in five CBSF T-20 League matches.
TVS vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices
Ronak Panoly
Ronak has scored 295 runs and scalped five wickets in five matches this season.
Saqib Mahmood-I
Saqib has scored 92 runs while also picking up 13 wickets in five CBSF T-20 League matches. He could be a fruitful captaincy choice on Tuesday.
5 Must-picks with players stats for TVS vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Ronak Panoly: 295 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches
Saqib Mahmood-I: 92 runs and 13 wickets in 5 matches
Fayyaz Ahmed: 54 runs and 11 wickets in 4 matches
Mohammad Nadeem: 110 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches
Adithya Shetty: 21 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches
TVS vs DCS match expert tips
Ronak Panoly could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the TVS vs DCS game.
TVS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-Final, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Shrey Sethi
Batters: Mohammad Nadeem, Punya Mehra, Ali Abid
All-rounders: Ahaan Fernandes, Saqib Mahmood-I (c), Ronak Panoly (vc)
Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Adithya Shetty, Saad Abdullah, Muhammad Rohid.
TVS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-Final, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Shrey Sethi
Batters: Mohammad Nadeem, Dhruv Parashar, Salman Khan jr
All-rounders: Ahaan Fernandes, Saqib Mahmood-I (vc), Ronak Panoly (c), Nasir Faraz
Bowlers: Jawad Ghani, Adithya Shetty, Fayyaz Ahmed.