TVS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report CBSF T-20 League, 2nd Semi-final 

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on DCC Starlets (DCS) in the second semi-final of the CBSF T-20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Vision Shipping finished at the top of the points table, having won four out of their five league matches. They won their last game against Interglobe Marine by 153 runs. DCC Starlets also managed to win four out of their five league-stage matches and finished second in the standings. They won their last game against Colata Chocolates by 29 runs.

TVS vs DCS Match Details, CBSF T-20 League

The second semi-final of the CBSF T-20 League will be played on November 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs DCS, CBSF T-20 League, 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

TVS vs DCS Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. The last four out of five matches here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (CBSF T-20 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 160

Average second-innings score: 175

TVS vs DCS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

The Vision Shipping: W-L-W-W-W

DCC Starlets: W-L-W-W-W

TVS vs DCS probable playing 11s for today’s match

TVS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TVS Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Umar Arshad, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Imran Muhammad-II, Saqib Mahmood-l, Imran Javed-I, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Danish Qureshi, Jawad Ghani, Sajjad Malook.

DCS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

DCS Probable Playing 11

Shrey Sethi, Dhruv Parashar, Karan Dhiman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ahaan Fernandes, Ammar Badami, Faisur Rahman, Sailles Jaishankar, Yug Sharma, Izhan Khan.

TVS vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shrey Sethi (3 matches, 124 runs, Strike Rate: 127.84)

Shrey is currently DCC Starlets' second-highest run-scorer in the CBSF T-20 League with 124 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 127.84. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Mohammad Nadeem (5 matches, 110 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 169.23 and Economy Rate: 5.78)

Nadeem has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for The Vision Shipping this season, scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 169.23 in five matches. He has also managed to pick up three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Ronak Panoly (5 matches, 295 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 191.56 and Economy Rate: 8.44)

Ronak could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Tuesday. He has scored 295 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 191.56, while also scalping five wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Adithya Shetty (5 matches, 7 wickets and 21 runs, Economy Rate: 6.70 and Strike Rate: 116.67)

Adithya is a talented pacer who can also score some crucial runs lower down the order. He has picked up seven wickets and scored 21 runs in five CBSF T-20 League matches.

TVS vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ronak Panoly

Ronak has scored 295 runs and scalped five wickets in five matches this season.

Saqib Mahmood-I

Saqib has scored 92 runs while also picking up 13 wickets in five CBSF T-20 League matches. He could be a fruitful captaincy choice on Tuesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TVS vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ronak Panoly: 295 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches

Saqib Mahmood-I: 92 runs and 13 wickets in 5 matches

Fayyaz Ahmed: 54 runs and 11 wickets in 4 matches

Mohammad Nadeem: 110 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches

Adithya Shetty: 21 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches

TVS vs DCS match expert tips

Ronak Panoly could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the TVS vs DCS game.

TVS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-Final, Head to Head League

TVS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semi-Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shrey Sethi

Batters: Mohammad Nadeem, Punya Mehra, Ali Abid

All-rounders: Ahaan Fernandes, Saqib Mahmood-I (c), Ronak Panoly (vc)

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Adithya Shetty, Saad Abdullah, Muhammad Rohid.

TVS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-Final, Grand League

TVS vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semi-Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shrey Sethi

Batters: Mohammad Nadeem, Dhruv Parashar, Salman Khan jr

All-rounders: Ahaan Fernandes, Saqib Mahmood-I (vc), Ronak Panoly (c), Nasir Faraz

Bowlers: Jawad Ghani, Adithya Shetty, Fayyaz Ahmed.

