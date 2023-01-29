TVS vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 2

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will lock horns with Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) in match 2 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs DDD Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

This will be the first match for both the teams in this tournament. The two teams will be looking to get off to a good start in the tournament. Vision Shipping were the runners-up last season and will try to go one better in this edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Dubai Dare Devils will try to notch up their performance by a few degrees from the last edition. The Dare Devils managed to win four of their seven matches in the last edition and finished eighth in the points table. It will be upon them to perform better this time round and improve their position in the points table.

TVS vs DD Match Details

The 2nd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on January 29 at ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: TVS vs DDD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 2

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

TVS vs DDD Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy will be a fresh one. The bowlers might get a bit of help from the wicket, especially in the initial stages of the match. The captain winning the toss in the match might look to fied first in the match.

TVS vs DDD Form Guide (Last match)

TVS: Playing their first match

DDD: Playing their first match

TVS vs DDD Probable Playing XIs for today's match

TVS Team/Injury News

No major updates

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Salman Khan-Jr, Nasir Faraz, Ali Abid, Waheed Ahmed-II, Mohammad Nadeem, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Yasir Maharvi, Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad-Ikram Januja, Jawad Ghani.

DDD Team/Injury News

No major updates

Dubai Dare Devils Probable Playing XI

Rahul Soni-I, Ryan Rasheed, Anoop Nair, Muhammad Hanif, Abdul-Aziz Mohammed Rashid, Ali Gohar, Abdul Safer, Adarsh Desai, Shazaib Khan, Ashish Sharma-I, Mohit Raghav.

TVS vs DDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Soni-I

Rahul Soni might be batting in the top-order for Dubai Daredevils. He will get enough time to play an impactful knock. Soni's presence behind the stumps might also help in picking up a few points in the fantasy contests.

Batter

Salman Khan-Jr

Salman Khan could be seen opening the innings for The Vision Shipping. He likes to get off to flying starts laying good foundations for the team.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nadeem

Mohammad Nadeem can impact the game with both the bat and the ball. He will play an important role in the middle order of The Vision Shipping batting line-up. He can also influence the fate of the game with his bowling.

Bowler

Shazaib Khan

Shazaib Khan has the ability to pick up wickets in the initial stages of the innings. As the pitch is fresh if the Dare Devils bowl first, Shazaib Khan might turn out to be a differential pick.

TVS vs DDD U19 Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem

Mohammad Nadeem has the ability to influence the course of the game with both the bat and the ball. Nadeem's ability to have a game-changing influence with either the bat or the ball makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Abdul-Aziz Mohammed Rashid

Abdul-Aziz Mohammed Rashid will be an important cog in the Dubai Dare Devil's machinery. Rashid can have a huge impact on the match with both the bat and the ball. He could be a good point multiplier for the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for The Vision Shipping vs Dubai Dare Devils Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rahul Soni-I

Salman Khan-Jr

Mohammad Nadeem

Shazaib Khan

Abdul-Aziz Mohammed Rashid

TVS vs DDD match expert tips

The pitch at the ICC Academy will be fresh and the bowlers might get a bit of help from the wicket. So, players who can influence the match with the ball will be good picks for the match.

TVS vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Umar-Arshad, R Soni-I

Batters: S Khan-Jr, H Ghaus, N Faraz

All-rounders: M Nadeem, U Muhammad, A Mohammed Rashid

Bowlers: S Khan, M Rohid, A Sharma-I

TVS vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Umar-Arshad, R Soni-I

Batters: S Khan-Jr, H Ghaus, N Faraz

All-rounders: M Nadeem, U Muhammad, A Mohammed Rashid

Bowlers: S Khan, M Rohid, A Sharma-I

