TVS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 16

The 16th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see the Dubai Aviators (DUA) face The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Monday.

The Dubai Aviators didn't have the best of starts to their T10 campaign. However, they are one of the most explosive sides in the competition, with the likes of Faras Khan and Ammad Jawaid being the ones to watch out for. They face a TVS side who were rampant in their first outing. Blessed with a balanced squad, TVS will start as the clear favorites. But with the Dubai Aviators keen to return to winning ways, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

TVS vs DUA Probable Playing 11 Today

DUA XI

Ahsan Shahzad, Saad Jawaid, Ridge Menzes, Sihab Mohammed, Ammad Jawaid, Chetan Rane (c), Waqar Hussain, Faisal Khan, Faras Khan, Sourav Shah and Azlam Azeez.

TVS XI

Sajjad Ali Hashmi, Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Khan, Sami ur Rahman, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Jawad Ghani (c), Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Shamsudheen and Sajad Malook.

Match Details

TVS vs DUA, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 25th April 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Sharjah with the bowlers in for a hard time. The batters will look to go on the attack from ball one, with the dew factor and the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands. The bowlers, meanwhile, will look to vary their pace and stifle the runflow. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s TVS vs DUA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sajjad Ali-Hashmi: Although Sajjad Ali-Hashmi had a decent outing in the previous game, he couldn't convert his fast start into something big. Given his explosive batting ability and handy wicketkeeping skills, Hashmi is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Chetan Rane: Chetan Rane didn't bat in the previous game, but was pretty good with the ball. The Dubai Aviators captain will want to contribute on all fronts today. Given his experience and ability to hold his nerve in crunch situations, Rane is a handy addition to your TVS vs DUA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shahbaz Ali: Shahbaz Ali scored a blistering fifty, leading TVS to a winning start to their T10 campaign. While his bowling is an added bonus, Shahbaz' pinch-hitting prowess down the order should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Ahsan Shahzad: Ahsan Shahzad is the ultimate player to have in your DUA vs AMA Dream11 fantasy team. Shahzad opens both the batting and bowling for the Dubai Aviators. With him also being in decent form, he can be backed to fare well in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DUA vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

Faras Khan (DUA)

Ahsan Shahzad (DUA)

Shahbaz Ali (TVS)

Important stats for TVS vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Shahbaz Ali - 62(23) and 0/16 vs KAS in the previous match

Saad Jawaid - 49(24) vs AMA in the previous match

Faras Khan - 1/20 vs AMA in the previous match

TVS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

TVS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali Hashmi, S Jawaid, R Menzes, A Abid, C Rane, S Ali, M Nadeem, A Shahzad, M Rohid, F Khan and W Hussain.

Captain: S Ali. Vice-captain: A Shahzad.

TVS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali Hashmi, S Jawaid, R Menzes, A Abid, J Shamsuddin, S Ali, S ur Rehman, A Shahzad, M Rohid, F Khan and S Malook

Captain: S Ali A Shahzad. Vice-captain: S Jawaid.

Edited by Samya Majumdar