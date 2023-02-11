TVS vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023 will see The Vision Shipping (TVS) squaring off against the Future Mattress (FM) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs FM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Future Mattress won their last match of the season against Seven Districts by 13 runs. The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, lost their first match against Dubai DareDevils by 41 runs and will be desperate to put their campaign back on track.

The Vision Shipping will give it their all to win the match, but Future Mattress are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TVS vs FM Match Details

The 18th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023 will be played on February 11 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs FM, Match 18

Date and Time: February 11, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Gems Education and Dubai DareDevils, where a total of 325 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

TVS vs FM Form Guide

TVS - L

FM - W

TVS vs FM Probable Playing XI

TVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Salman Khan-Jr, Nasir Faraz, Ali Abid, Waheed Ahmed-II (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Yasir Maharvi, Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad-Ikram Januja, and Jawad Ghani.

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Syed Shah, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Farazuddin, Hammed Khan, Muhammad Azhar, and Hazrat Luqman.

TVS vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Kaleem

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Shakoor is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Faraz

A Lakra and N Faraz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. F Dongaroan played exceptionally well in the last series and is expected to keep his good form going. He is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

U Farooq

U Ali and U Farooq are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Mahmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Riyasat and S Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rohid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TVS vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

U Farooq

U Farooq will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed seven runs and took three wickets in the last match.

Y Kaleem

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Kaleem as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for the team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 107 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TVS vs FM, Match 18

U Farooq

U Ali

A Shakoor

Y Kaleem

S Ali

The Vision Shipping vs Future Mattress Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Shakoor, Y Kaleem

Batters: N Faraz, A Lakra

All-rounders: U Farooq, U Ali, M Uzair, S Mahmood

Bowlers: S Ali, T Riyasat, M Rohid

The Vision Shipping vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Shakoor, Y Kaleem

Batters: A Lakra

All-rounders: U Farooq, U Ali, M Uzair, S Mahmood

Bowlers: S Ali, T Riyasat, M Rohid, S Malook

