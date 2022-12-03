TVS vs FPD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 49

Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on Foot Print Defenders (FPD) in the 49th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, December 3.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs FPD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Vision Shipping has been one of the tournament's most challenging teams to beat, winning four of their five matches so far. Their batting, led by Mohammad Nadeem and Saqib Mahmood, has been their main strength, and they are expected to dominate the show on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Foot Print Defenders have had a bad season so far, losing four games in a row. They will look to get a win to open their account for the win.

TVS vs FPD Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

The 49th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on December 3 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 6 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs FPD, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 49

Date and Time: 3rd December 2022, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TVS vs FPD Pitch Report

The ICC Academy is usually more helpful to batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat well, the openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

Average first-innings score: 178

Average second-innings score: 178

TVS vs FPD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

The Vision Shipping: L-W-W-W-W

Foot Print Defenders: L-L-L-L

TVS vs FPD probable playing 11s for today’s match

The Vision Shipping injury/team news

No major injury updates.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11

Saqib Mahmood (c), Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sajad Malook, Nasir Faraz, Muhammad Maharvi, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Ubaidullah Muhammad, Ikram Muhammad Rohid.

Foot Print Defenders injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Foot Print Defenders Probable Playing 11

Hamid Shabbir (c), Anil Kumar (wk), Sethurathnam Ramakrishnan, Hussain Ali Khan, Saif Khan, Taimoor Riaz, Mohammad Zaheer Arshad, Haider Ali Butt, Mohammad Imran Rafique, Ayush Rao, Usman Mukhtar.

TVS vs FPD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Umar Ashad (49 runs in 4 games)

Umar did not have the best of outings against KWN, scoring only 19 runs. He has, however, shown promise against RJT, scoring 30 runs at a strike rate of 214.19 so he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Salman Khan Jr (175 runs in 5 games)

Salman was TVS's best batter against GCC, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 at the top of the order. He is a decent player of pace and could be an excellent addition to your TVS vs FPD Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nadeem (331 runs and 11 wickets in 5 games)

Mohammad Nadeem is an excellent all-rounder in the tournament, and his performances have been consistent so far. He has scalped 11 wickets and has scored 331 runs in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rohid (6 wickets in five games)

He is a must-have in your TVS vs FPD Dream11 prediction team, and given his pace and variations, he should take a wicket or two in this game as well.

TVS vs FPD match captain and vice-captain choices

Nasir Faraz

Nasir is on fire with the bat and has scored 73 runs and has taken three wickets in five games. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your TVS vs FPD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Ubaidullah Muhammad

Ubaidullah Muhammad came into the match on the back of a good performance in the previous game, scoring 52 runs off 24 balls. Under ideal conditions, he can be your vice-captain pick in most TVS vs FPD Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-Picks for TVS vs FPD

Sethurathnam Ramakrishnan

Hussain Ali Khan

Saif Khan

Muhammad Maharvi

Jawad Ghani

TVS vs FPD match expert tips

Muhammad Rohid has been doing well so far, taking six wickets in five games at an average of 16.33. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

TVS vs FPD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 49, Head-to-Head League

TVS vs FPD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Umar Arshad.

Batters: S Khan jr, N Faraz, Imran Rafique.

All-rounders: H Ali Butt, M Nadeem (c), T Riaz.

Bowlers: J Ghani, M Rohid, U Mohammad (vc), Z Arshad.

TVS vs FPD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 49, Grand League

TVS vs FPD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Umar Arshad.

Batters: S Khan jr (vc), N Faraz, Imran Rafique.

All-rounders: H Ali Butt, M Nadeem (c), T Riaz, S Mahmood.

Bowlers: A Kumar, M Rohid, U Mohammad.

