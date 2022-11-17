TVS vs GED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 32

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will be up against Gems Education CC (GED) in the 32nd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs GED Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Vision Shipping and Gems Education CC have both played two matches in the competition. Both are yet to lose a game and will be looking to continue with the same spell of form going forward. This could prove to be a cracker of a contest between two evenly-matched sides.

TVS vs GED Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

The 32nd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs GED, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: 17th November 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TVS vs GED Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters in this format as the ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to play shots on the up. The short boundaries will also keep the bowlers under pressure.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 155.8

Average second-innings score: 145.4

TVS vs GED Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

The Vision Shipping: W-W

Gems Education CC: W-W

TVS vs GED probable playing 11s for today’s match

The Vision Shipping injury/team news

No major injury updates.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11

Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid(C), Waheed Ahmed, Fayaz Dongaroan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Nasir Faraz, Saqib Mahmood-I, Mohammad Nadeem, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Muhammad Rohid

Gems Education CC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Gems Education CC Probable Playing 11

Salman Shahid(C), Bilal Mirza, Sanoj Abdu, Aamir Wahab, Shahzad Ali-l, Amardeep singh, Mohsin Irshad, Muhammd Salman, Revlino Fernandes, Hamza Ameer, Ali Afridi.

TVS vs GED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Salman (2 matches, 65 runs, Strike Rate: 138.30)

M Salman is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has smacked 65 runs in two matches at a strike rate of over 138.

Top Batter pick

A Abid (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.63)

F Mohammad has picked up three wickets in three games but has been expensive. He will be looking to improve his economy rate of 9.63.

Top All-rounder pick

A Teepu (2 matches, 81 runs and 1 wicket)

A Teepu is his side's leading run-scorer with 81 runs at an average of 40.50. He has also taken a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

M Jamshaid (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

M Jamsaid is the leading wicket-taker for his team, having scalped four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 7.50.

TVS vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nadeem

M Nadeem is an outstanding all-rounder who will be looking to make a big impact today. He has scored 104 runs in two games at an average of 104 and an unbelievable strike rate of 315.15. He has also taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.83 and could be an effective captaincy pick for your TVS vs GED Dream11 fantasy team.

S Khan Jr

S Khan Jr is the leading run-scorer for The Vision Shipping, having amassed 115 runs in two matches at an average of 115 and a commanding strike rate of over 191.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TVS vs GED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Nadeem 104 runs and 3 wickets 262 points S Khan Jr 115 runs 169 points A Abid 3 wickets 169 points A Teepu 81 runs and 1 wicket 158 points A Arshad 21 runs and 4 wickets 135 points

TVS vs GED match expert tips

M Nadeem has an average of 104 and a strike rate of 315.15. On the bowling front, he has an economy rate of 6.83 and there’s no question that he should be the captain of your TVS vs GED Dream11 fantasy team.

TVS vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 32, Head to Head League

TVS vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 32, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Salman, M Umar-Arshad

Batters: A Abid, S Khan Jr (vc), R Fernandes

All-rounders: M Nadeem (c), A Teepu, A Arshad

Bowlers: M Jamshaid, U Muhammad, M Rohid

TVS vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 32, Grand League

TVS vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 32, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Salman

Batters: A Abid (c), S Khan Jr, R Fernandes

All-rounders: M Nadeem, A Teepu (vc), A Arshad, S Mahmood

Bowlers: M Jamshaid, U Muhammad, M Rohid

