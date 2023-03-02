The Vision Shipping vs Gems Education CC - Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on Gems Education CC (GED) in the 39th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs GED Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Vision Shipping have been in very good form. They lost their first game against Dubai Dare Devils but have since won three games in a row. They are currently second in the points table in Group A.

However, Gems Education CC are reeling at the bottom of the Group A table. They have lost all three encounters that they have played so far.

TVS vs GED, Match Details

The 39th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League between The Vision Shipping and Gems Education CC will be played on March 2, 2023, at ICC Academy, Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TVS vs GED

Date & Time: March 2, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big throughout this tournament and teams batting first have won 24 out of the 38 matches that have been played so far.

TVS vs GED Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

The Vision Shipping: W, W, W, L

Gems Education CC: L, L, L

TVS vs GED Probable Playing 11 today

The Vision Shipping Team News

No major injury concerns.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI

Saqib Mahmood-I (c), Salman Khan Jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Rohid, and Sajjad Malook.

Gems Education CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gems Education CC Probable Playing XI

Shahzad Ali-l, Sajid Iqbal, Ali Teepu, Balraj Singh-l (wk), Taimoor Ali-I (c), Rejith Arjunan, Asim Arshad, Binny Ragunath, Muhammd Ikram, Ali Afridi, and Qaiser Nawaz.

Today’s TVS vs GED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Balraj Singh-l (3 matches, 38 runs)

Balraj Singh-l has got some decent starts in this competition. He scored 23 off 16 balls against DDD a couple of matches ago and hit two fours and a six in his knock.

Top Batter Pick

Salman Khan jr (4 matches, 165 runs)

Salman Khan Jr. has already struck a ton in this tournament. He has accumulated 165 runs in four games and has a strike rate of 142.24.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nadeem (3 matches, 77 runs)

Mohammad Nadeem seems to be in solid touch with the bat. He has accumulated 77 runs and is striking at 148.08. He has hit nine fours and three sixes. His left-arm pace could be effective as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Shahbaz Ali (4 matches, 83 runs, 4 wickets)

Shahbaz Ali has made vital contributions with both bat and ball. He has taken four scalps and has scored 83 runs in three outings with the bat.

TVS vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

Ubaidullah Muhammad (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Ubaidullah Muhammad has been in top bowling form. The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken five wickets in three games. He can also be quite handy with the bat.

Asim Arshad (3 matches, 73 runs, 4 wickets)

Asim Arshad has been very effective with both bat and ball. The GED all-rounder has scored 73 runs while striking at 162.22. He has picked up four scalps with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TVS vs GED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Asim Arshad 73 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Ubaidullah Muhammad 5 wickets in 3 matches Salman Khan jr 165 runs in 4 matches Shahbaz Ali 83 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Muhammad Rohid 6 wickets in 4 matches

TVS vs GED match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Mohammad Nadeem, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Ali Teepu, Asim Arshad and Shahbaz Ali will be the ones to watch out for.

TVS vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for The Vision Shipping vs Gems Education CC - ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Wicket-keeper: Balraj Singh-l

Batters: Ali Abid, Salman Khan Jr, Shahbaz Ali

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Ali Teepu, Asim Arshad

Bowlers: Shahbaz Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Ali Afridi

TVS vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for The Vision Shipping vs Gems Education CC - ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Wicket-keeper: Balraj Singh-l

Batters: Ali Abid, Salman Khan Jr, Sajid Iqbal, Shahbaz Ali

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Asim Arshad

Bowlers: Sajjad Malook, Shahbaz Ali, Binny Ragunath

