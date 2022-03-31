TVS vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 11

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will lock horns with the HKSZ Stars (HKZ) in the 11th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

The Vision Shipping had a disappointing Sharjah Ramadan T20 League campaign last time out, finishing third in the Group C with only one win from their three matches. The HKSZ Stars, on the other hand, will be part of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League for the first time and will be eager to kickstart their journey on a winning note today.

TVS vs HKZ Probable Playing 11 Today

TVS XI

Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Junaid Shamzu, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Imran Javed, Shahbaz Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Mohammad Nadeem, Jawad Ghani.

HKZ XI

Saifullah Bangash (WK), Shaamil Ramzan, Raees Ahmed, Asad Ullah, Abdul Ghaffar, Farhan Nazar, Kaif Ramzan, Abdul Samad, Salman Saleem, Adeel Meo, Haider Ali.

Match Details

TVS vs HKZ, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 11

Date and Time: 31st March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Although there is some help for the spinners, the seamers will have to bowl tight lines to keep the run flow in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the two games played at the venue being 148 runs.

Today’s TVS vs HKZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saifullah Bangash: Bangash has scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 112.69 in 21 T20 matches. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Fakhar Zaman: Zaman has smashed 3192 runs at a strike rate of 134.80 in 127 T20 matches and is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Ali Abid: Abid has scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 131.13 in eight matches. He is a reliable batter from The Vision Shipping who can also bowl a couple of overs.

All-rounders

Abdul Ghaffar: Ghaffar has scored 110 runs while also picking up four wickets in nine matches. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side with his all-round performances.

Saqib Mahmood: Mahmood has scored 2718 runs and scalped 174 wickets in his career. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mohammad Nadeem: Nadeem has taken 26 wickets while also scoring 175 runs in 33 T20 matches. He will lead The Vision Shipping's bowling attack on Thursday.

Salman Saleem: Saleem has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.67 in seven matches. He also has 92 runs to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in TVS vs HKZ Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (TVS)

Ali Abid (TVS)

Saqib Mahmood (TVS)

Abdul Ghaffar (HKZ)

Salman Saleem (HKZ)

Important Stats for TVS vs HKZ Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman: 3192 runs in 127 matches; SR - 134.80

Ali Abid: 139 runs and 1 wicket in 8 matches; SR - 131.13 and ER - 15.50

Saqib Mahmood: 2718 runs and 174 wickets in 228 matches; SR - 110.26 and ER - 8.93

Abdul Ghaffar: 110 runs and 4 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 110.00 and ER - 4.57

Salman Saleem: 92 runs and 3 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 80.00 and ER - 4.67

TVS vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

TVS vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saifullah Bangash, Fakhar Zaman, Ali Abid, Junaid Shamzu, Asad Ullah, Saqib Mahmood, Abdul Ghaffar, Farhan Nazar, Jawad Ghani, Mohammad Naddem, Salman Saleem.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Farhan Nazar.

TVS vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saifullah Bangash, Fayyaz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Junaid Shamzu, Asad Ullah, Kaif Ramzan, Abdul Ghaffar, Farhan Nazar, Mohammad Naddem, Salman Saleem, Muhammad Rohid.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Abdul Ghaffar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar