TVS vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see The Vision Shipping (TVS) take on the Interglobe Marine (IGM) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs IGM Fantasy Cricket Tips, today's playing 11s, Dream11 prediction and the pitch report.

The Vision Shipping will be playing their first match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup after a successful campaign in the Bukhatir T20 league. They have a lot of experienced and in-form players. The Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, lost their first match to the Seven Districts by 36 runs.

The Interglobe Marine will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but The Vision Shipping are a relatively better team. The Vision Shipping are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TVS vs IGM Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 24 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs IGM, Match 5

Date and Time: August 24, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Dubai Dare Devils and the Pindi Boys Defenders CC, where a total of 349 runs were scored in just 37 overs. The pitch looks good to bat on, so both teams will prefer to bat first and make the best use of the pitch.

TVS vs IGM Form Guide

TVS - Will be playing their first match of the season

IGM - L

TVS vs IGM Probable Playing XI

TVS Playing XI

Saqib Mahmood (c), Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Sajad Malook, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid.

IGM Playing XI

Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Amjad Gul, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Asif Mumtaz (c), Mohammad Zahid, Attaullah.

TVS vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem (117 matches, 3745 runs)

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also doing well behind the wickets, so he can give a lot of points from catches too.

Batters

H Khan (122 matches, 3986 runs)

H Khan and J Ghani are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. B Hameed has also played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

F Ahmed (143 matches, 1586 runs, 180 wickets)

A Abid and F Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mumtaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ali (305 matches, 5199 runs, 258 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and H Luqman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ikram is another good pick for the Dream11 team as he has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league.

TVS vs IGM match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ali

S Ali will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 5199 runs and taken 258 wickets in just 305 T20 matches.

F Ahmed

Since the pitch is good for batting, you can make F Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams. He has already scored 1586 runs in just 143 T20 matches and has also taken 180 wickets.

5 Must-Picks for TVS vs IGM, Match 5

S Ali

A Abid

A Mumtaz

F Ahmed

H Khan

The Vision Shipping vs Interglobe Marine Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: H Khan, J Ghani, B Hameed

All-rounders: A Abid, F Ahmed, A Mumtaz, S Khan

Bowlers: H Luqman, S Ali, M Ikram

The Vision Shipping vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: H Khan, J Ghani, S Singh, S Malook

All-rounders: A Abid, F Ahmed, A Mumtaz

Bowlers: H Luqman, S Ali, M Ikram

