TVS vs IIL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 35

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on the Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) in the 35th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs IIL Dream11 prediction.

The Vision Shipping have been in terrific form in the ICCA Arabian T20 League, winning their first three matches. Infusion Invergy Lions, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent run with two wins and three losses so far.

TVS vs IIL Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The 35th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League between The Vision Shipping and Infusion Invergy Lions will be played on November 19 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs IIL, Match 35, ICCA Arabian T20 League

Date & Time: November 19th 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

TVS vs IIL Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is usually a good one to bat on, with the short boundaries likely to favor the batters. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Saturday.

Matches won by teams batting first: 16

Matches won by teams bowling first: 13

TVS vs IIL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

The Vision Shipping: W, W, W

Infusion Invergy Lions: L, W, L, W, L

TVS vs IIL Probable Playing 11 today

The Vision Shipping team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI: Waheed Ahmed (wk), Salman Khan jr, Nasir Faraz, Ali Abid, Saqib Mahmood-I (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rohid, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Muhammad Maharvi.

Infusion Invergy Lions team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Infusion Invergy Lions Probable Playing XI: Haseeb Ur Rehman (wk), Mohammad Junaid Jawo, Muhammad Anwar-Khan, Kamran Saleem, Bijay Chhetri, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Waqas Tariq (c), Muhammad Omer, Shahnawaz Khan, Etesham Siddiq, Muhammad Umar Naeem.

Today’s TVS vs IIL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Junaid Jawo (4 matches, 39 runs, 3 catches)

Mohammad Junaid Jawo has batted three times in the ICCA Arabian T20 League, scoring 39 runs at a strike rate of 114.71. He has also taken three catches.

Top Batter Pick

Salman Khan jr (3 matches, 136 runs)

Salman Khan jr has been in top form with the bat, having accumulated 136 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 188.89 with the help of 13 fours and eight sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Omer (5 matches, 101 runs, 6 wickets)

Muhammad Omer has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 150.75 in addition to taking six wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rohid (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Muhammad Rohid has picked up five wickets in three ICCA Arabian T20 League matches at an economy rate of 8.45.

TVS vs IIL match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Anwar-Khan (5 matches, 281 runs, 4 wickets)

Muhammad Anwar-Khan has been superb with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He has amassed 281 runs, including four half-centuries, at a strike rate of 126.58 and picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

Mohammad Nadeem (3 matches, 178 runs, 7 wickets)

Mohammad Nadeem has aggregated 178 runs while striking at 240.54, having hit 17 sixes. He has also taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.60.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TVS vs IIL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Anwar-Khan 281 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches Mohammad Nadeem 178 runs & 7 wickets in 3 matches Muhammad Omer 101 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Salman Khan jr 136 runs in 3 matches Muhammad Rohid 5 wickets in 3 matches

TVS vs IIL match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and high-performing all-rounders in their ranks. The likes of Saqib Mahmood-I, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Omer, and Muhammad Anwar-Khan will be the ones to watch out for in the TVS vs IIL game.

TVS vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TVS vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Junaid Jawo

Batters: Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid, Muhammad Anwar-Khan (vc)

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood-I, Mohammad Nadeem (c), Muhammad Omer, Waqas Tariq

Bowlers: Muhammad Rohid, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Etesham Siddiq

TVS vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TVS vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Junaid Jawo

Batters: Salman Khan jr (vc), Kamran Saleem, Muhammad Anwar-Khan

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood-I, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Omer (c)

Bowlers: Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Etesham Siddiq, Muhammad Umar Naeem

