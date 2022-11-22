TVS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022, Match 9

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on JVC Stallions (JVS) in the ninth match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs JVS Dream11 prediction.

The Vision Shipping, who won the T20 competition, will start their CBFS T10 League 2022 campaign today. JVC Stallions, meanwhile, have been in extremely poor form. They lost all five of their matches in the T20 league before losing their CBFS T10 League 2022 opener against Colatta Chocolates.

TVS vs JVS Match Details, CBFS T10 League 2022

The ninth match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between The Vision Shipping and JVC Stallions will be played on November 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs JVS, Match 9, CBFS T10 League 2022

Date & Time: November 22nd 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

TVS vs JVS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, with the short boundaries likely to favor the batters. Moreover, teams have consistently scored big at the venue throughout the tournament.

TVS vs JVS Probable Playing 11 today

The Vision Shipping injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Saqib Mahmood-I, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Rohid, Sajjad Malook.

JVC Stallions injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

JVC Stallions Probable Playing XI: Umer Yasin (wk), Syed Haider, Mohammad Usman, Anil Rathod, Nazuk Ali, Junaid Zakir, Hasnat Azeem, Habib Khan, Ganesh Daphle, Syed Umer Ali, Ali Raza.

Today’s TVS vs JVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Umer Yasin

Umer Yasin scored 14 off six balls in the last game, with all of those runs coming via boundaries (two fours and a six).

Top Batter Pick

Salman Khan jr

Salman Khan jr topped the batting charts in the CBFS T20 League, having amassed 374 runs at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 161.21. He hit two fifties and a hundred.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saqib Mahmood-I

Saqib Mahmood-I claimed 15 scalps from seven games in the CBFS T20 League while also scoring 105 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Fayyaz Ahmed

Fayyaz Ahmed was the highest wicket-taker in the CBFS T20 with 16 wickets from six encounters at an economy rate of 5.48.

TVS vs JVS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem

Mohammad Nadeem was effective with both the bat and ball in the CBFS T20 League. He scored 134 runs at a strike rate of 155.81 and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.46.

Junaid Zakir

Junaid Zakir smacked 27 off 12 balls with the help of three fours and a six in the last game. He can also come in handy with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TVS vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Nadeem (TVS)

Salman Khan jr (TVS)

Junaid Zakir (JVS)

Fayyaz Ahmed (TVS)

Saqib Mahmood-I (TVS)

TVS vs JVS match expert tips

The Vision Shipping are in top form, with their players performing superbly. Thus, picking six or seven of their players could be the best option for the TVS vs JVS game.

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Umer Yasin

Batters: Mohammad Nadeem (c), Salman Khan jr, Syed Haider

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood-I, Nasir Faraz, Junaid Zakir (vc), Habib Khan

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Ali Raza

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Umer Yasin

Batters: Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Khan jr (c)

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood-I (vc), Nasir Faraz, Junaid Zakir, Habib Khan

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Rohid, Ali Raza

