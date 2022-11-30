TVS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 27

Vision Shipping (TVS) will lock horns with JVC Stallions (JVS) in the 27th game of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about TVS vs JVS Dream11 fantasy prediction.

The Shipping have won one of their three games and are ninth in the standings. They lost their last game against Pacific Group by six wickets. The Stallions, meanwhile, have lost four games and are tenth in the points table. They lost their last game against Future Mattress by 98 runs.

TVS vs JRS Match Details

The 27th game of the CBFS T10 League will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (November 30) at 11:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: TVS vs JVS, CBFS T10 League, Match 27

Date and Time: November 30, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

TVS vs JVS Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. Three of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (CBFS T10 League)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 125

Average second innings score: 99

TVS vs JVS Form Guide (CBFS T10 League)

TVS: L-W-D

JVS: L-L-D-L

TVS vs JVS probable playing XIs for today’s match

TVS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

TVS Probable Playing XI

Salman Khan Jr, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Mohammad Nadeem, Nasir Faraz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Rohid, Jawad Ghani, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Azhar Abbas

JVS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

JVS Probable Playing XI

Habib Khan, Umer Yasin, Mohsin Islam, Junaid Zakir, Kethiswaram Singaravel, Bilal Adil, Pratik Khandelwal, Anil Rathod, Abdul Rehman, Fahad Ahmed, Ali Raza

TVS vs JVS Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Umer Yasin (3 matches, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 205.88)

Yasin has scored 35 runs in three games at a strike rate of 205.88. He has also been a safe pair of hands behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammad Nadeem (2 matches, 111 runs, Strike Rate: 241.30)

Nadeem has impressed with his batting exploits, scoring 111 runs in two games. He's a must-have pick for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Habib Khan (3 matches, 10 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 76.92 and Economy Rate: 10.60)

Khan is a power-packed player who can boost your fantasy team with his all-round prowess. He has scored 10 runs and picked up two wickets in three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rohid (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.00)

Rohid can bowl tight lines and lengths and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in two games.

TVS vs JVS match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem

Nadeem is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent performances. He has scored 111 runs in two games at an impressive strike rate of 241.30

Habib Khan

Khan could be a brilliant captaincy pick. In three games, he has scored 10 runs and picked up two wickets.

Five Must-pick players with stats for TVS vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Umer Yasin 35 runs in 3 matches

Mohammad Nadeem 111 runs in 2 matches

Habib Khan 10 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Muhammad Rohid 3 wickets in 2 matches

Salman Khan Jr 35 runs in 2 matches

TVS vs JVS Match Expert Tips

Habib Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this TVS vs JVS match, click here.

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Umer Yasin

Batters: Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Khan Jr, Muhammad Islam

All-rounders: Nasir Faraz, Junaid Zakir, Habib Khan

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Rohid, Ubaidullah Muhammad

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

TVS vs JVS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Umer Yasin

Batters: Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Khan Jr, Muhammad Islam

All-rounders: Junaid Zakir, Habib Khan

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Kethiswaram Singaravel, Fahad Ahmed

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes