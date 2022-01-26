TVS vs KAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 24

The Vision Shipping will take on the Karwan Strikers in the 24th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Wednesday, 26th January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Vision Shipping have made a strong comeback after losing their first two games. They emerged victorious in their last two matches to climb to the sixth spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Karwan Strikers are on a three-game losing streak. They have managed to win only one of their five games and are placed in seventh spot on the standings.

TVS vs KAS Probable Playing 11 Today

The Vision Shipping

Saqib Mahmood (c), Abdul Rehman (wk), Aitizaz Khan, Ali Abid, Dilshan Munaweera, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Junaid Shamsudheen, Sajad Malook, Shahbaz Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara

Karwan Strikers

Babar Iqbal (c), Fayyaz Ahmed, Ameer Hamza, Ali Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Furqan Khalil (wk), Kashif Daud, Ahmad Shafiq, Muhammad Usman, Raja Akifullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq

Match Details

Match: The Vision Shipping vs Karwan Strikers, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 26th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has offered assistance to the bowlers. The spinners have proved to be effective here, especially in the latter half of matches. The average first innings score in the last five games played here is 133 runs.

Today’s TVS vs KAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Furqan Khali: Furqan is a handy and explosive middle-order batter. He can score at a quick pace and can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Ali Khan: Ali has been the leading run-scorer so far for the Karwan Strikers. He has scored 178 runs in five games at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 129.

Dilshan Munaweera: Munaweera has been decent with the ball while scoring some crucial runs. He has four wickets to his name at an economy of 7.50.

All-rounders

Jawad Ghani: Ghani has made contributions to both aspects of the game. He has scored 75 runs in two matches and also has a couple of wickets under his belt.

Kashif Daud: Daud is another all-rounder to watch out for in today’s game. He has 50 runs and two wickets to his name in two outings.

Bowlers

Malinda Pushpakarma: Malinda has been exceptional with the ball for Vision Shipping. He leads the bowling charts with six wickets in three games.

Ahmed Shafiq: Shafiq has been the top wicket-taker for the Karwan Strikers so far in the tournament. He has managed to pick up five wickets in four games at an economy of just 5.56.

Top 5 best players to pick in TVS vs KAS Dream11 prediction team

Ali Khan: 298 points

Ahmed Shafiq: 222 points

Malinda Pushpakarma: 214 points

Jawad Ghani: 187 points

Kashif Daud: 137 points

Important stats for TVS vs KAS Dream11 prediction team

Ali Khan: 5 matches, 178 runs

Ahmed Shafiq: 4 matches, 5 wickets

Malinda Pushpakarma: 3 matches, 6 wickets

Jawad Ghani: 2 matches, 75 runs, 2 wickets

Kashif Daud: 2 matches, 50 runs, 2 wickets

TVS vs KAS Dream11 Prediction Today

TVS vs KAS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Furqan Khalil, Asif Khan, Ahmed Shafiq, Dilshan Munaweera, Jawad Ghani, Kashif Daud, Malinda Pushpakarma, Tariq Mehmood, Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Farooq Momand

Captain: Asif Khan Vice-Captain: Malinda Pushpakarma

TVS vs KAS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Furqan Khalil, Asif Khan, Ahmed Shafiq, Dilshan Munaweera, Jawad Ghani, Kashif Daud, Malinda Pushpakarma, Ali Abid, Aitizaz Habib, Babar Iqbal, Akifullah Khan

Captain: Jawad Ghani Vice-Captain: Ahmed Shafiq

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee