TVS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see The Vision Shipping (TVS) squaring off against Karwan CC (KWN) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s for match 17.

The Vision Shipping have won only one of their last three games and will be desperate to return to winning ways in the upcoming matches. Karwan CC, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season and will be keen to start the tournament with a win.

Karwan CC will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but The Vision Shipping are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TVS vs KWN Match Details

The 17th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 6 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs KWN, Match 17

Date and Time: September 06 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Dubai Dare Devils and Dubai Gymkhana, where a total of 197 runs were scored in just 27 overs at a loss of 11 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

TVS vs KWN Form Guide

TVS - L W L

KWN - Will be playing their first match

TVS vs KWN Probable Playing XI

TVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Saqib Mahmood (c), Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Sajad Malook, Irad Ali, Nasir Faraz, Waheed Ahmed.

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Furqan Khalil (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Ali Khan, Lovepreet Singh, Qamar Awan, Tari Mehmood, Haris Khanzada, Moazzam Hayat, Imran Khan Jr., Babar Iqbal, Muhammad Hafeez Ur Rehman.

TVS vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Khalil

F Khalil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. M Umar Arshad is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Faraz (3 matches, 181 runs)

N Faraz and M Nadeem are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Shahzad also played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Mahmood (3 matches, 78 runs, 6 wickets)

S Mahmood and J Ghani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Mehmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ikram (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ikram and B Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TVS vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mahmood

S Mahmood will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 78 runs and scalped six wickets in the last three matches.

N Faraz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Faraz as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 181 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TVS vs KWN, Match 17

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Nadeem 19 runs and 5 wickets 176 points J Ghani 24 runs and 1 wicket 91 points M Ikram 4 wickets 115 points S Mahmood 78 runs and 6 wickets 234 points N Faraz 181 runs 251 points

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC Head to Head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Umar, F Khalil

Batters: R Shahzad, N Faraz, M Nadeem

All-rounders: J Ghani, S Mahmood, T Mehmood

Bowlers: M Ikram, S Ali, B Iqbal

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC Grand League Team.

Wicketkeeper: F Khalil

Batters: R Shahzad, N Faraz, M Nadeem

All-rounders: J Ghani, S Mahmood, T Mehmood, I Javed

Bowlers: M Ikram, F Ahmed, B Iqbal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das