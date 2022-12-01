TVS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 48

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on Karwan CC (KWN) in the 48th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs KWN Dream11 prediction.

The Vision Shipping have been in top form in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022. They have won all four of their games and are third in the points table. Karwan CC have also been in good form, returning with three wins and a loss so far.

TVS vs KWN, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

The 48th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 between The Vision Shipping and Karwan CC will be played on December 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs KWN, Match 48, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

Date & Time: December 1st 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

TVS vs KWN Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is usually a good one to bat on, with the short boundaries likely to favor the batters. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Thursday.

TVS vs KWN Form Guide (ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022)

The Vision Shipping: W, W, W, W

Karwan CC: W, L, W, W

TVS vs KWN Probable Playing 11 today

The Vision Shipping team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan jr, Nasir Faraz, Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Imran Javed-I, Asif Iftekhar, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Rohid, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Ikram Janjua.

Karwan CC team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Karwan CC Probable Playing XI: Moazzam Hayat (wk), Qamar Awan, Shahrukh Amin, Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Murtaza, Ronak Panoly, Amir Hamza, Nadir Hussain, Babar Iqbal (c), Saif Ali-Ghauri, Salman Saleem.

Today’s TVS vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Moazzam Hayat (4 matches, 183 runs)

Moazzam Hayat seems to be in good touch with the bat. The KWN wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 183 runs in four games while striking at 131.65.

Top Batter Pick

Salman Khan jr (4 matches, 163 runs)

Salman Khan jr has been in excellent batting form, having amassed 163 runs at an average of 54.33 and a strike rate of 191.76 with the help of 15 fours and 10 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nadir Hussain (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Nadir Hussain has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rohid (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Muhammad Rohid has taken five wickets in four games at an economy rate of 8.08. He will be keen to add to his tally on Thursday

TVS vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem (4 matches, 287 runs, 11 wickets)

Mohammad Nadeem has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022. He has scored 287 runs, including one century and two fifties, in four innings at a strike rate of 281.37. On the bowling front, he has returned with 11 scalps at an economy rate of 6.71.

Ubaidullah Muhammad (4 matches, 77 runs, 3 wickets)

Ubaidullah Muhammad has smashed 77 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 179.09 in addition to taking a couple of wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TVS vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Nadeem 287 runs & 11 wickets in 4 matches Nadir Hussain 4 wickets in 2 matches Salman Khan jr 163 runs in 4 matches Ubaidullah Muhammad 77 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Moazzam Hayat 183 runs in 4 matches

TVS vs KWN match expert tips

Both teams have some brilliant top-order batters and all-rounders who might be key. The likes of Moazzam Hayat, Salman Khan jr, Ronak Panoly, Nadir Hussain, Mohammad Nadeem, and Ubaidullah Muhammad will be the ones to watch out for in the TVS vs KWN game.

TVS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TVS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Ali Abid, Qamar Awan, Salman Khan jr, Nasir Faraz

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Nadir Hussain (vc), Mohammad Nadeem (c)

Bowlers: Salman Saleem, Muhammad Rohid, Ubaidullah Muhammad

TVS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TVS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat (vc)

Batters: Ali Abid, Shahrukh Amin, Salman Khan jr

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Imran Javed-I, Nadir Hussain, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Ubaidullah Muhammad (c), Saif Ali-Ghauri

Poll : 0 votes