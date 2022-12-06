Vision Shipping (TVS) will lock horns with Karwan CC (KWN) in the fourth quarterfinal of the CBFS T10 League on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at TVS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, best player picks and more.

Vision have won two of their last five games, while Karwan CC have won three of their last four. Vision Shipping will look to win the game, but Karwan are a better team and expected to prevail.

TVS vs KWN Match Details

The Cup quarterfinal four of the CBFS T10 League will be played on December 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TVS vs KWN, Match Cup Quarterfinal 4

Date and Time: December 6, 2022; 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, expect a high-scoring game, with pacers playing a key role. The last game here between Pacific Group and Future Mattress saw 153 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

TVS vs KWN Form Guide

TVS - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

KWN - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

TVS vs KWN Probable Playing XIs

TVS

No major injury updates

Jawad Ghani (C), Ikram Janjua, Muhammad Rohid, Nasir Faraz, Sajad Malook, Salman Khan, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Muhammad Imran, Shah Nawaz, Azhar Abbas

KWN

No major injury updates

Babar Iqbal (C), Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ghulam Murtaza, Nadir Hussain, Moazzam Hayat, Zahid Ali, Qamar Awan, Salman Saleem, Waqas Ali, Ismail Khan

TVS vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hayat

Hayat is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well here. M Umar is another good pick.

Batters

W Ali

S Khan Jr and W Ali are the two best batter picks. M Nadeem has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

A Hamza

G Murtaza and A Hamza are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. U Muhammad is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Rohid

The top bowler picks are I Khan and M Rohid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Z Ali is another good pick.

TVS vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hamza

Hamza bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He could be made the universal captain for the grand league teams. He has scored 146 runs and taken three wickets in the last four games.

G Murtaza

As the pitch looks decent, you could make G Murtaza the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. He has taken six wickets in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for TVS vs KWN, Match Cup Quarterfinal 4

G Murtaza

A Hamza

M Rohid

I Khan

M Nadeem

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Hayat, M Umar

Batters: W Ali, S Khan Jr, N Faraz

All-rounders: A Hamza, G Murtaza, U Muhammad

Bowlers: Z Ali, I Khan, M Rohid

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Hayat

Batters: W Ali, S Khan Jr, N Faraz

All-rounders: A Hamza, G Murtaza, U Muhammad, N Hussain

Bowlers: Z Ali, I Khan, M Rohid

