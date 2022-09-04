TVS vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see The Vision Shipping (TVS) squaring off with Mideast Metals (MEM) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of this exciting game, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Shipping have won only one of their last two games, while the Metals are on a two-game losing streak.

The Metals will look to return to winning ways, but Shipping are a better team and should emerge victorious.

TVS vs MEM Match Details

The 15th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 4 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TVS vs MEM, Match 15

Date and Time September 4, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last game played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between Dubai Dare Devils and Future Mattress, where 398 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 11 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will look to bowl first on winning the toss.

TVS vs MEM Form Guide

TVS - L W

MEM - L L

TVS vs MEM Probable Playing XIs

TVS

No injury update

Saqib Mahmood (c), Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Sajad Malook, Irad Ali, Nasir Faraz, Waheed Ahmed

MEM

No injury update

Awais Noor, Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja (c), Tehran Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Muhammad Nauman, Basit Ali, Manna Siddiqui, Muhammad Qaiser

TVS vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ur Rehman (2 matches, 14 runs)

A Ur Rehman is the best wicketkeeper pick for your fantasy team, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. M Umar is another good pick.

Batters

N Faraz (2 matches, 112 runs)

N Faraz and M Nadeem are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. M Nauman played exceptionally well in his last game, so he's also a good pick. He smashed 37 runs in the first game against Seven Districts.

All-rounders

M Siddiqui (2 matches, 96 runs, 3 wickets)

A Anwaar and M Siddiqui are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Mahmood is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Ikram (1 match, 4 runs, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are M Ikram and B Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. K Khawaja is another good pick.

TVS vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

M Siddiqui

M Siddiqui bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safes pick for the captaincy. He has smashed 96 runs and taken three wickets in his last two games.

A Anwaar

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Anwaar captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls four overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 36 runs and taken a wicket in his last two games.

Five Must-Picks for TVS vs MEM, Match 15

M Siddiqui 96 runs and 3 wickets 218 points A Anwaar 36 runs and 1 wicket 107 points M Ikram 4 runs and 2 wickets 66 points S Mahmood 36 runs and 4 wickets 166 points N Faraz 112 runs 154 points

The Vision Shipping vs Mideast Metals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Mideast Metals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Umar

Batters: M Nauman, N Faraz, M Nadeem

All-rounders: A Anwaar, S Mahmood, T Khan, M Siddiqui

Bowlers: M Ikram, K Khawaja, B Ali

The Vision Shipping vs Mideast Metals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Umar

Batters: A Abid, N Faraz, M Nadeem

All-rounders: A Anwaar, S Mahmood, T Khan, M Siddiqui

Bowlers: M Ikram, K Khawaja, F Ahmed

