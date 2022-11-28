TVS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 23

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on Pacific Group (PAG) in the 23rd match of the CBFS T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, November 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 23.

The Vision Shipping secured a convincing win in their first completed match against 11 Ace. They put on a strong show with the ball and restricted the opposition to a score of just 68/6 in 10 overs. It proved to be an easy chase for their batters, who raced to the target in style. They won the game inside 32 deliveries with nine wickets left in hand.

Pacific Group, meanwhile, failed to sustain their momentum from the first win and succumbed to a loss recently. They suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Colatta Chocolates in their second game, losing on the final ball of the match.

TVS vs PAG Match Details, Match 23

The Match 23 of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 28 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs PAG, CBFS T10 League, Match 23

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TVS vs PAG Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely on to the bat which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111

Average second innings score: 102.25

TVS vs PAG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

The Vision Shipping: W

Pacific Group: L-W

TVS vs PAG probable playing 11s for today’s match

The Vision Shipping Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Saqib Mahmood-I, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Rohid, and Sajjad Malook

Pacific Group Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Pacific Group Probable Playing 11

Mujahid Amin (c), Rahul Soni (wk), Abhay Jotin, Fahad Nawaz, Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Raja Akif, Irfan Ullah, Himyat Ullah, Saqib Manshad, and Ansh Tandon.

TVS vs PAG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Shah (1 match, 5 runs, Strike Rate: 166.67)

K Shah could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your TVS vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be looking to have a greater impact in the upcoming game.

Top Batter pick

M Nadeem (1 match, 33 runs and 1 wicket)

M Nadeem had a wonderful game with both the bat and the ball. He scored 33 runs at a terrific strike rate of over 253 and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.00.

Top All-rounder pick

R Habibullah (1 match, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 206.67)

R Habibullah looked in fine touch with the bat recently. He slammed 31 runs in his innings and had a strike rate of over 206.

Top Bowler pick

I Ullah (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.75)

I Ullah has already scalped three wickets in two matches. He will be looking to trouble the batters here as well.

TVS vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

F Ahmed

F Ahmed could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your TVS vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for his team in the competition with 72 runs in two matches at a strike rate of close to 190. Ahmed is yet to be dismissed.

S Murshad

S Murshad, meanwhile, is the highest wicket-taker for Pacific Group. He has already taken four scalps at an economy of 4.75.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TVS vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Murshad 4 wickets 144 points F Ahmed 72 runs 128 points M Nadeem 33 runs and 1 wicket 91 points S Khan Jr 34 runs 75 points M Rohid 2 wickets 74 points

TVS vs PAG match expert tips

F Ahmed has been in outrageous form with the bat. He could prove to be the X-factor player for your TVS vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy.

TVS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

TVS vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: K Shah, M Umar-Arshad

Batters: F Ahmed, M Nadeem, S Khan Jr

All-rounders: S Murshad, R Habibullah

Bowlers: I Ullah, M Rohid, F Ahmed, J Ghani

TVS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

TVS vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Shah

Batters: F Ahmed, M Nadeem, J Janardhanan

All-rounders: S Murshad, R Habibullah, N Faraz

Bowlers: I Ullah, M Rohid, F Ahmed, R Akifullah Khan

Poll : 0 votes