TVS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Final

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will lock horns with Pacific Group (PAG) in the final match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Monday (December 12) at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at TVS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

Pacific Group have won six of their last seven games and will be eager to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches.

The Vision Shipping will give it their all to win the match but Pacific Group are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TVS vs PAG Match Details

The final match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on December 12 at ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:00 pm PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs PAG, Final

Date and Time: 12 December 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pacific Group and Karwan CC, where a total of 278 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

TVS vs PAG Form Guide

TVS - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

PAG - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

TVS vs PAG Probable Playing XI

TVS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Saqib Mahmood-I, Salman Khan Jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Jawad Ghani (c), Muhammad Umar-Arshad (wk), Ubaidullah Muhammad, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Muhammad Rohid.

PAG Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Usman-II, Fahad Nawaz, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Fayyaz-Ahmed, Mohammad Waseem, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Rizwan KS, Irfan Ullah-I, Mudassir Ghulam, Saqib Manshad.

TVS vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Umar

M Umar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. H Tahir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Khan Jr

F Nawaz and S Khan Jr are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. F Ahmed has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Nadeem

J Janardhanan and M Nadeem are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Waseem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Ullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ullah and R Akifullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rohid is another good pick for today's match.

TVS vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nadeem

M Nadeem will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. M Nadeem has already earned 1078 points in the last seven matches.

J Janardhanan

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make J Janardhanan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in death overs. He has already earned 454 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for TVS vs PAG, Final

J Janardhanan

M Nadeem

S Khan Jr

M Waseem

F Nawaz

The Vision Shipping vs Pacific Group Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Umar, H Tahir.

Batters: S Khan Jr, F Ahmed, F Nawaz.

All-rounders: J Janardhanan, M Nadeem, M Waseem.

Bowlers: M Rohid, I Ullah, R Akifullah.

The Vision Shipping vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Umar.

Batters: S Khan Jr, F Ahmed, F Nawaz.

All-rounders: J Janardhanan, M Nadeem, M Waseem, U Muhammad.

Bowlers: M Rohid, I Ullah, R Akifullah.

