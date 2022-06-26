TVS vs PSM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Quarter Final 4

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on PSM-XI (PSM) in the fourth quarter-final of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The Vision Shipping have performed exceptionally well in this year's Bukhatir tournament and are currently among the strongest teams in the tournament. PSM-XI, on the other hand, had a season full of ups and downs.

PSM-XI will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament. However, The Vision Shipping is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by The Vision Shipping.

TVS vs PSM Probable Playing XI

TVS Playing XI

Sajjad Ali-Hashmi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Aditya Shanware, Waheed Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood-I, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Sajjad Malook, and Imran Javed-I

PSM Playing XI

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Adnan Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Qamar Awan, Amer Hamza, Abdullah Azhar, Zahir Siddiqui, Ali Afridi, Gulraiz Yasin, Muktiar Ahmad, and Raja Farzan Khan

Match Details

TVS vs PSM, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Quarter Final 4

Date and Time: June 26, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

TVS vs PSM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Ejaz, who played exceptionally well in the last match against RJT, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 44 runs in just 25 balls and took one catch.

Batters

J Ghani and Q Awan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Adnan Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He took three wickets in the last match against RJT.

All-rounders

A Hamza and M Nadeem are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nadeem smashed 91 runs in just 39 balls and took one wicket in the first match against PSM.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ali and U Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Farzan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in TVS vs PSM Dream11 prediction team

M Nadeem (TVS)

A Hamza (PSM)

D Ejaz (PSM)

The Vision Shipping vs PSM-XI: Important stats for Dream11 team

M Nadeem - 156 runs and two wickets

A Hamza - 182 runs

R Amanat Ali - 125 runs

The Vision Shipping vs PSM-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: D Ejaz, M Adnan Khan, J Ghani, Q Awan, A Hamza, M Nadeem, S Ali, A Azhar, I Ali, U Muhammad, R Farzan

Captain: M Nadeem Vice Captain: A Hamza

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: D Ejaz, A Abid, J Ghani, Q Awan, A Hamza, M Nadeem, S Ali, A Azhar, I Ali, S Malook, R Farzan

Captain: A Hamza Vice Captain: M Nadeem

