TVS vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 18

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will lock horns with the Rajkot Thunders (RJT) in match 18 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at TVS vs RJT Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.

The Rajkot Thunders lost their only match played against Karwan CC by 80 runs. The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, won their last match against Gallion CKT Club by 8 wickets.

The Rajkot Thunders will give it their all to win the match, but The Vision Shipping are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TVS vs RJT Match Details

The 18th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 4 at ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs RJT, Match 18

Date and Time: November 04, 2022, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Foot Print Defenders and Gallion CKT Club, where a total of 423 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TVS vs RJT Form Guide

TVS - W

RJT - N/R L N/R

TVS vs RJT Probable Playing XI

TVS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Vaibhav Vaswani, Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid (c), Waheed Ahmed, Imran Javed-I, Shahbaz Ali, Jawad Ghani, Sajjad Malook, and Muhammad Rohid.

RJT Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Waqas Ilyas (wk), Banty Nandy (c), Ayesh Shaikh, Pritesh Anadkat, Mitesh Thanki, Jay Sheth, Sandip Pednekar, Dipesh Rajgor, Tareq Isab, Jatin Patel, and Gurjant Kanda.

TVS vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

W Ilyas

W Ilyas is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Umar Arshad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

B Nandy

A Abid and B Nandy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Khan Jr. has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Nadeem

S Mahmood and M Nadeem are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G kanda is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Sheth

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and J Sheth. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Ghani is another good pick for today's match.

TVS vs RJT match captain and vice-captain choices

B Nandy

B Nandy will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 75 runs in the last match.

M Nadeem

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make M Nadeem the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in death overs. He has already smashed 37 runs and picked up two wickets in the last game.

5 Must-Picks for TVS vs RJT, Match 18

A Abid

B Nandy

M Nadeem

S Mahmood

S Khan Jr.

The Vision Shipping vs Rajkot Thunders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Rajkot Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

The Vision Shipping vs Rajkot Thunders Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: W Ilyas, M Umar Arshad

Batters: B Nandy, A Abid, S Khan Jr.

All-rounders: S Mahmood, M Nadeem, G Kanda

Bowlers: S Ali, J Ghani, J Sheth

The Vision Shipping vs Rajkot Thunders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

The Vision Shipping vs Rajkot Thunders Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: W Ilyas

Batters: B Nandy, A Abid, S Khan Jr.

All-rounders: S Mahmood, M Nadeem, G Kanda

Bowlers: S Ali, J Ghani, J Sheth, D Rajgor

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes