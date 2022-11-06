TVS vs SGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 23

Vision Shipping (TVS) will be up against Sona Gold & Diamonds (SGD) in the 23rd game of the CBFS T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs SGD Dream11 Fantasy prediction , playing 11s and pitch report.

Vision have been in great form, winning both games and are second in the standings with four points. They are only behind DCC Starlets on NRR. Meanwhile, Sona Gold & Diamonds have lost all their games and languishing at the bottom of the points table.

TVS vs SGD Match Details, Match 23

The 23rd game of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on November 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 9:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs SGD, CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: November 6, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TVS vs SGD Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favours batters. The ball comes nicely on to the bat, and the boundaries are also short, so bowlers will need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 200.2

Average second innings score: 133.2

TVS vs SGD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

The Vision Shipping: W-W

Sona Gold & Diamonds: L-L-L-L

TVS vs SGD probable playing XIs for today’s match

The Vision Shipping Injury/Team News

No major injury update

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI

Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid(C), Waheed Ahmed, Mohammed Nadeem, Nasir Faraz, Saqib Mahmood-I, Fayyaz Ahmed, Imran Javed-I, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Muhammad Umar Arshad

Sona Gold & Diamonds Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Sona Gold & Diamonds Probable Playing XI

Ali Imran Zaidi, Abdul Rahman Tariq, Waqas Ponting, Azim Shaikh(C), Manu Skariah, Aqeel Siddiqui, Nasir Ali, Aamir Azim, Azeem Sabir Ali, Mohibullah Khan, Wajahat Butt

TVS vs SGD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Khan (4 matches, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 92.31)

Khan is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 48 runs in four games.

Top Batter pick

M Nadeem (2 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 179.41)

Nadeem is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has amassed 61 runs in two games at a strike rate close to 180.

Top All-rounder pick

A Siddiqui (4 matches, 31 runs and 1 wicket)

Siddiqui is a vital all-rounder for his team and has been in good form lately. He has scored 31 runs and also taken a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

M Zohaib Ghafoor (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 17.83)

Ghafoor is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped six wickets in three games at an average of 17.83

TVS vs SGD match captain and vice-captain choices

F Ahmed

Ahmed has been on fire with the ball. In two games, he has claimed eight wickets at an impressive average of 4.88 and economy rate of 6.50. Ahmed has also scored 26 runs and could be an effective captaincy pick in your TVS vs SGD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Mahmood

S Mahmood has amassed 44 runs at a strike rate of 133.33. He has also been impactful with the ball, taking four wickets in two games at an average of 17.50.

Five Must-picks with players stats for TVS vs SGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats F Ahmed 26 runs and 8 wickets S Mahmood 44 runs and 4 wickets M Ghafoor 6 wickets A Imran Zaidi 127 runs M Nadeem 61 runs

TVS vs SGD Match Expert Tips

F Ahmed has been in imperious form with the ball, taking eight wickets in two games and could be an X-factor in this game.

TVS vs SGD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 23, Head to Head League

TVS vs SGD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Khan, M Umar-Arshad

Batter: A Imran Zaidi, M Nadeem, S Khan Jr, A Abid

All-rounder: S Mahmood, A Siddiqui

Bowler: F Ahmed, M Zohaib-Ghafoor, S Thonikadavathe

TVS vs SGD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 23, Grand League

TVS vs SGD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Khan, M Umar-Arshad

Batter: A Imran Zaidi, M Nadeem, S Khan Jr, A Abid

All-rounder: S Mahmood, A Siddiqui

Bowler: F Ahmed, M Zohaib-Ghafoor, S Ali

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes