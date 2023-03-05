The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts - Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

The Vision Shipping will take on Seven Districts in match number 43 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs SVD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Vision Shipping have been in good form. They are second on the points table in Group A and have returned with three wins and two losses. On the other hand, have one win, two losses and one draw. They are sixth in the table.

TVS vs SVD, Match Details

The 43rd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League between The Vision Shipping and Seven Districts will be played on March 5, 2023, at ICC Academy, Dubai. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TVS vs SVD

Date & Time: March 5th 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently got big scores throughout this tournament and teams batting first have won 24 out of the 40 matches that have been played so far.

TVS vs SVD Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

The Vision Shipping: L, W, W, W, L

Seven Districts: L, W, L, NR

TVS vs SVD Probable Playing 11 today

The Vision Shipping Team News

No major injury concerns.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI: Salman Khan Jr, Shahbaz Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid (c), Nasir Faraz, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Fayaz Dongaroan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Rohid

Seven Districts Team News

No major injury concerns.

Seven Districts Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Irfan, Farman Ali, Muhammad Haider-I, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Haider Ali-I, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Hafiz Almas, Zohair Iqbal, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Naik Muhammad, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya

Today’s TVS vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Farman Ali (4 matches, 54 runs)

Farman Ali has batted twice in this tournament and he has accumulated 54 at a strike-rate of 174.19. He has been very good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Salman Khan Jr (5 matches, 186 runs)

Salman Khan Jr is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 186 runs in five innings while striking at 136.76. He has hit 23 fours and six sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Irfan (3 matches, 184 runs, 1 wicket)

Muhammad Irfan smashed a magnificent 141 off 67 balls against AJH a couple of games ago. He hit 15 fours and 10 maximums in that knock. Overall, he has scored 184 runs while striking at 182.18 and has one wicket to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Rohid (5 matches, 6 wickets)

Muhammad Rohid has been in consistent form with the ball. The left-arm fast bowler has returned with six wickets in five games in this tournament.

TVS vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

Raees Ahmed Ayan (3 innings, 165 runs, 2 wickets)

Raees Ahmed Ayan has made a big impact with the bat and has chipped in nicely with the ball as well. He has amassed 165 runs in three outings and has a strike-rate of 165.00. With the ball, he has two wickets to his name.

Shahbaz Ali (5 matches, 83 runs, 4 wickets)

Shahbaz Ali has made effective all-round contributions. He has scored 83 runs while striking at 116.90 in this competition. He has picked up four scalps with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TVS vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Raees Ahmed Ayan 165 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Salman Khan jr 186 runs in 5 matches Shahbaz Ali 83 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches Muhammad Irfan 184 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Muhammad Rohid 6 wickets in 5 matches

TVS vs SVD match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and they could be crucial in this fixture. Thus, the likes of Mohammad Nadeem, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Muhammad Irfan, Ubaidullah Muhammad and Shahbaz Ali will be the ones to watch out for.

TVS vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts - ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Wicketkeeper: Farman Ali

Batters: Ali Abid, Salman Khan Jr, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Haider Ali-I, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Muhammad Irfan, Ubaidullah Muhammad

Bowlers: Shahbaz Ali, Muhammad Rohid

TVS vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts - ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Wicketkeeper: Farman Ali

Batters: Ali Abid, Salman Khan Jr

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Ubaidullah Muhammad

Bowlers: Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, Sajjad Malook, Shahbaz Ali

