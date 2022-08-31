TVS vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see The Vision Shipping (TVS) square off with the Seven Districts (SVD) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (August 31). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Shipping lost their last game to Interglobe Marine by seven wickets and are looking to make a return to winning ways. The Seven Districts, meanwhile, are among the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning their last two games.

The Shipping will look to win this game, but the Districts are a better team and should prevail.

TVS vs SVD Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup will be played on August 31 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TVS vs SVD, Match 11

Date and Time: August 31, 2022; 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last game at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between Dubai Gymkhana and Pindi Boys Defenders CC, where 323 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 18 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will look to bowl first on winning the toss.

TVS vs SVD Form Guide

TVS - L

SVD - W W

TVS vs SVD Probable Playing XIs

TVS

No injury update

Saqib Mahmood (c), Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Sajad Malook, Irad Ali, Nasir Faraz, Waheed Ahmed

SVD

No injury update

Farman Ali (wk), Naveed Haider, Muhammad Haider, Shahzad Ali, Wahab Hassan, Ajmal Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Farooq Mohammad, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Sagheer, Muhammad Zameer

TVS vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Ali (2 matches, 33 runs)

F Ali is, no doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick for today's game, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He smashed 107 runs off just 34 balls in his last game against Dubai Gymkhana.

Batters

S Ali (2 matches, 62 runs)

S Ali and A Abid are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. S Malook played exceptionally well in his last game, so he's also a good pick. He smashed 22 runs in his last game against Interglobe Marine.

All-rounders

A Ghaffar (2 matches, 69 runs, 4 wickets)

A Ghaffar and F Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Mahmood is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Saghir Khan (2 matches, 24 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Saghir Khan and F Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Zameer is another good pick.

TVS vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghaffar

A Ghaffar bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safes pick for the captaincy. He has smashed 69 runs and taken four wickets in his last two games.

F Mohammad

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make F Mohammad your captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls four overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 37 runs and taken four wickets in his last two games.

Five Must-Picks for TVS vs SVD, Match 11

F Mohammad 37 runs and 4 wickets 187 points A Ghaffar 69 runs and 4 wickets 221 points M Saghir Khan 24 runs and 3 wickets 160 points M Zameer 17 runs and 3 wickets 121 points S Ali 62 runs 95 points

The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Ali

Batters: S Malook, A Abid, S Ali, M Haider

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, F Mohammad, S Mahmood

Bowlers: M Saghir Khan, M Zameer, F Ahmed

The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: F Ali

Batters: S Malook, S Ali, M Haider

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, F Mohammad, S Mahmood, J Ghani

Bowlers: M Saghir Khan, M Zameer, S Ali

