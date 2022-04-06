TVS vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 21

Vision Shipping (TVS) will lock horns with V-Eleven (VEN) in the 21st match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Vision Shipping are sixth in the standings after winning their opening match against the HKSZ Stars by 49 runs. V-Eleven, on the other hand, are languishing in 17th place, having lost their Sharjah Ramadan T20 League opener against Future Mattress by 101 runs.

TVS vs VEN Probable Playing 11 Today

TVS XI

Saqib Mahmood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Ali Abid, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Sajjad Malook, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid.

VEN XI

Mohammad Waseem, Mithun Dhakkan, Vibhor Shahi, Amir Ullah Khan (WK), Fujail Farooqui (C), Bilal Sharif, Jamshaid Butt, Sajid Khan, Deep Kundnani, Mohammad Jamshaid, Tarun Kumar.

Match Details

TVS vs VEN, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 21

Date and Time: 6th April 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers over the last couple of matches. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to put healthy totals on the board. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score over the last two games played at the venue being 145 runs.

Today’s TVS vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Ullah Khan: Khan is a hard-hitting batter who could prove to be a good budget pick for this game.

Batters

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed has picked up two wickets and scored 18 runs in one match. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Fujail Farooqui: Farooqui has managed to pick up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.00 in one match.

All-rounders

Saqib Mahmood: Mahmood didn't perform up to his standards in the last match but is expected to contribute well in Wednesday's game.

Mohammad Waseem: Waseem has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 8.75 in one match. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Mohammad Nadeem: Nadeem has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 in one match. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Muhammad Jamshaid: Jamshaid has bowled picked up three wickets in the last match at an economy rate of 7.50. He will lead the V-Eleven's bowling attack on Wednesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in TVS vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nadeem (TVS) - 126 points

Muhammad Jamshaid (VEN) - 111 points

Fayyaz Ahmed (TVS) - 99 points

Mohammad Waseem (VEN) - 68 points

Muhammad Rohid (TVS) - 60 points

Important Stats for TVS vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nadeem: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.50

Muhammad Jamshaid: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.50

Fayyaz Ahmed: 18 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 85.71 and ER - 6.00

Mohammad Waseem: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.75

Muhammad Rohid: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.25

TVS vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

TVS vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Ullah Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Fujail Farooqui, Sami Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Bilal Sharif, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Jamshaid, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rohid.

Captain: Saqib Mahmood. Vice-captain: Mohammad Waseem.

TVS vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Ullah Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Fujail Farooqui, Saqib Mahmood, Bilal Sharif, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Jamshaid, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rohid, Deep Kundnani.

Captain: Mohammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Mohammad Waseem.

Edited by Samya Majumdar