TW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Qualifier 1

Tunbridge Wells (TW) and Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on each other in the first Qualifier of the European Cricket League T10 on Friday, February 11.

Austrian Cricket Tiger has many big names and young talent in their ranks. The team's experience playing on the big stage could prove valuable against Tunbridge Wells.

However, Tunbridge Wells are also playing some excellent cricket, and are in good form, which should make for a good contest.

TW vs ACT Probable Playing XIs

TW XI

Alex Williams, Ian McLean, Viraj Bhatia, Chris Williams (wk), Marcus O'Riordan, Liam Buttery, Joe McCaffrey, Dave Smith, Bailey Wightman, Michael Waller, Matt Barker.

ACT XI

Ahsan Yousef (c), Balwinder Singh, Mirza Ahsan, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq (wk), Tauqir Asif, Sikandar Iqbal, Ahmad Chaudhary, Adal Afzal, Sahel Zadran.

Match Details

Match: Tunbridge Wells vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 11, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Spinners will likely come into the game in the middle overs. Anything above 100 runs could be a par total.

Today's TW vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams, who bats in the top order, performs consistently for his team. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ahsan Yousuf: This season has been dreamy so far for Yousuf, who has scored 68 runs, and bagged seven wickets. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Khan: Khan is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He was outstanding in his previous game against Tunbridge Wells, scoring 23 runs at a strike rate of 153.33, and picking up two crucial wickets. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Bailey Wightman: He has looked in good form in the ongoing tournament, and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in TW vs ACT Dream11 prediction team

Balwinder Singh (ACT): 248 points.

Dave Smith (TW): 290 points.

Marcus O'Riordan (ACT): 350 points.

Key stats for TW vs ACT Dream11 prediction team

Aqib Iqbal - 104 runs and four wickets in his last seven games; batting average: 14.85.

Alex Williams – 148 runs and two wickets in his last six games; batting average: 24.66.

Umair Tarik - 19 runs and 14 wickets in his last seven games; bowling average: 6.64.

TW vs ACT Dream11 Prediction

TW vs ACT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umair Tariq, Chris Williams, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousef, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker

Captain: Umair Tariq | Vice-captain: Imran Asif.

TW vs ACT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umair Tariq, Chris Williams, Ian McLean, Ahsan Yousef, Alex Williams, Dave Smith, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Umair Tariq | Vice-captain: Aqib Iqbal.

Edited by Bhargav