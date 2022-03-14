TW vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 4

Tunbridge Wells (TW) will lock horns with Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) in the Championship Week's fourth match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Tunbridge Wells finished second in Group A, winning four out of their five matches. They defeated Dreux by 27 runs in their last outing. Alby Zalmi CC, on the other hand, finished fourth in Group D, having won only two of their five games. They won their last match against MSC Frankfurt by one wicket.

TW vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Mark McClean, Matt Barker, Viraj Bhatia, Dave Smith, Christian Davis, Ian McLean, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (WK), Bailey Wightman.

ALZ XI

Rahel Khan (C), Shahed Ali, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia, Lemar Momand, Rahel Khan, Tasaduq Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Jabbar, Zabihullah Niazy, Ziakhan Alozai.

Match Details

TW vs ALZ, Match 4, ECL T10

Date and Time: 14th March 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 103 runs.

Today’s TW vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams has smashed 210 runs at a strike rate of 221.05 in eight outings and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ziakhan Alozai: Alozai has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 150.00, while also picking up seven wickets in eight matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Alex Williams: Williams is the Tunbridge Wells' top run-scorer with 216 runs in eight matches.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil: Khalil has scored 170 runs at a strike rate of 149.12, while also picking up five wickets in nine matches.

Dave Smith: Smith is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scalped nine wickets and scored 65 runs in eight matches.

Bowlers

Matt Barker: Barker has picked up seven wickets in eight matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Tunbridge's bowling attack on Monday.

Tasaduq Hussain: Hussain has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ) - 510 points

Alex Williams (TW) - 481 points

Dave Smith (TW) - 474 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 454 points

Ziakhan Alozai (ALZ) - 430 points

Important Stats for TW vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Tasaduq Hussain: 65 runs and 11 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 144.44 and ER - 6.50

Alex Williams: 216 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 216.00 and ER - 7.75

Dave Smith: 65 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 191.17 and ER - 7.72

Azam Khalil: 170 runs and 5 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 149.12 and ER - 8.58

Ziakhan Alozai: 99 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER - 8.18

TW vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

TW vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ismaeel Zia, Chris Williams, Ziakhan Alozai, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Dave Smith, Tasaduq Hussain, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker.

Captain: Dave Smith. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

TW vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Ziakhan Alozai, Ian McLean, Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Azam Khalil, Dave Smith, Tasaduq Hussain, Usman Jabbar, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker.

Captain: Alex Williams. Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar