TW vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 14

Tunbridge Wells (TW) will lock horns with Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) in the Championship Week's 14th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Tunbridge Wells are currently sitting atop the points table, winning three out of their four matches. They registered a 25-run victory over the Brigade in their last game. Alby Zalmi CC, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost all four of their fixtures. They will head into the match on the back of a three-run loss to Pak I Care Badalona.

TW vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Dave Smith, Viraj Bhatia, Matt Barker, Christian Davis, Jonny Shepherdson, Ian McLean, Mark McLean, Liam Buttery (WK), Bailey Wightman.

ALZ XI

Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan (C), Azam Khalil, Ziakhan Alozai, Tas Qureshi, Basir Sahebi, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Javaid Dawoodzai, Faseeh Choudhary, Zabihullah Niazy, Lemar Momand.

Match Details

TW vs ALZ, Match 14, ECL T10

Date and Time: 18th March 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in a five-over game at the venue being 65 runs.

Today’s TW vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams has smashed 325 runs at a strike rate of 237.22 in 12 outings. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ziakhan Alozai: Alozai has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 150.00, while also picking up 12 wickets in 12 matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Alex Williams: Williams is Tunbridge Wells' top run-scorer with 333 runs in 12 matches. He also has three wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil: Khalil has scored 224 runs at a strike rate of 158.86, while also picking up eight wickets in 13 matches.

Dave Smith: Smith is a quality all-rounder capable of effectively contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scalped 15 wickets and scored 91 runs in 12 matches.

Bowlers

Matt Barker: Barker has picked up 12 wickets in as many matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Tunbridge's bowling attack on Friday.

Tasaduq Hussain: Hussain has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.65 in 13 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Dave Smith (TW) - 735 points

Alex Williams (TW) - 673 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 633 points

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ) - 632 points

Ziakhan Alozai (ALZ) - 606 points

Important Stats for TW vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Alex Williams: 333 runs and 3 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 223.49 and ER - 8.20

Dave Smith: 91 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 189.58 and ER - 7.33

Tasaduq Hussain: 66 runs and 14 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 143.47 and ER - 7.65

Azam Khalil: 224 runs and 8 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 158.86 and ER – 9.12

Ziakhan Alozai: 110 runs and 12 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER – 9.10

TW vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

TW vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Ziakhan Alozai, Shahed Ali, Alex Williams, Azam Khalil, Christian Davis, Dave Smith, Tasaduq Hussain, Faseeh Choudhary, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker.

Captain: Dave Smith. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

TW vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Ziakhan Alozai, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Dave Smith, Tasaduq Hussain, Lemar Momand, Matt McLean, Matt Barker.

Captain: Alex Williams. Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.

