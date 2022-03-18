TW vs BRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Champions Week, Match 10

Tunbridge Wells (TW) will take on Brescia (BRE) in the tenth match of the European Cricket League 2022 Champions Week at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Tunbridge Wells are on a roll, sitting atop the points table with three wins and a loss. However, they were beaten in their previous game by Pak I Care by five wickets. Brescia CC, meanwhile, have won only two of their four ECL games, and are currently third in the points table. They beat the Brigade by 43 runs in their last match.

TW vs BRE Probable Playing XIs

TW

Chris Williams (c), Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Jonny Shepherdson, Mark McLean, Ian McLean, Liam Buttery (wk), Matt Barker, Christian Davies, Bailey Wightman, Dave Smith.

BRE

Yasir Dullu (wk), Imad Khan, Qalab Sajjad (c), Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Shadnan Khan, Ali Raza Islam, Bashar Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, Basharat Ali, Naveed Chaudhary.

Match Details

Match: TW vs BRE, European Cricket League 2022 Champions Week, Match 10.

Date and Time: March 18, 2022; 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium is a balanced one. Although batting is easier early on, pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first and set up a big total.

Today’s TW vs BRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams is an explosive opening wicketkeeper-batter. He has scored 325 runs in 12 games at an average of 27.08. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Alex Williams: Williams is currently the second-highest run-getter this season. He has scored 282 runs in ten games at an average of 40.29 and a strike rate of over 225.60.

All-rounders

Ali Raza Islam: He has recently performed admirably with both bat and ball, scoring 243 runs and taking 12 wickets in nine games at a batting average of 34.71. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Dave Smith: He has looked in good form in recent games and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up 13 wickets in ten games at an economy rate of 7.13.

Five best players to pick in TW vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

Bashar Khan (BRE) – 392 points

Basharat Ali (BRE) – 548 points

Qulb Sajjad (BRE) – 206 points

Babar Hussain (BRE) – 531 points

Yasir Nawaz (BRE) – 470 points.

Key stats for TW vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

Babar Hussain: 293 runs in 11 matches; batting average: 41.86.

Chris Williams: 225 runs in 10 matches; batting average: 25.00.

Matt Barker: 89 runs and 11 wickets in 12 matches; batting average: 7.41.

TW vs BRE Dream11 Prediction

TW vs BRE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Alex Williams, Christian Davies, Qalab Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam, Dave Smith, Basharat Ali, Matt Barker, Bailey Wightman.

Captain: Dave Smith. Vice-captain: Ali Raza Islam.

TW vs BRE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Babar Hussain, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Christian Davies, Qalab Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam, Dave Smith, Basharat Ali, Matt Barker, Bailey Wightman.

Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Matt Barker.

Edited by Bhargav