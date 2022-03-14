TW vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Champions Week Match 1

Tunbridge Wells (TW) will take on the Brigade (BRI) in the first match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 Champions Week at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Tunbridge Wells won four of their five ECL T10 games to finish atop the standings in Group A. Brigade, meanwhile, won all four of their matches to win Group B. Both teams will be eager to start their Champions Week campaign on a winning note.

TW vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Chris Williams, Liam Buttery, Alex Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Allan McLean, Hugo Williams, Dave Smith, Christian Davis, Will Stickler, Bailey Wight man, Matt Barker

BRI XI

Simon Olphert, Adam McDaid, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Jack Hall, Iftikhar Hussain-la, Graeme McCarter, Andrew Britton, Ryan MacBeth, David Barr, Ryan Barr

Match Details

TW vs BRI, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 Champions Week, Match 1

Date and Time: 14th March, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s TW vs BRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Williams has amassed 210 runs in eight ECL T10 matches at a majestic strike rate of 221.

Batters

A Williams has been a key batter for the Tunbridge Wells, smashing 216 runs at a strike rate of 216 in eight matches.

A McDaid is a reliable run-scorer who has scored 182 runs in nine ECL T10 matches at a strike rate of 189.66.

All-rounder

I Hussain has scored 118 runs and also picked up 12 wickets in nine fixtures. He could be a superb captaincy choice for your TW vs BRI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

D Barr has plenty of variations in his arsenal and is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

I Hussain (BRI) – 619 points

D Barr (BRI) – 524 points

A Williams (TW) – 481 points

D Smith (TW) – 474 points

R Macbeth (BRI) – 473 points

Important stats for TW vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

I Hussain: 118 runs and 12 wickets

D Barr: 37 runs and 13 wickets

A Williams: 216 runs

D Smith: 65 runs and 9 wickets

C Williams: 210 runs

TW vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

TW vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Williams, A Williams, A McDaid, I McLean, I Hussain, D Smith, R MacBeth, G McCarter, D Barr, M Barker, M Waller.

Captain: I Hussain. Vice-captain: D Smith.

TW vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Williams, A Williams, A McDaid, I McLean, I Hussain, D Smith, R MacBeth, A Britton, D Barr, M Barker, B Wightman.

Captain: D Barr. Vice-captain: A Williams.

