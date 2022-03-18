TW vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 11

Tunbridge Wells (TW) will lock horns with the Brigade (BRI) in the Championship Week's 11th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Tunbridge Wells are currently sitting atop the points table, winning three out of their four matches. The Brigade, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with two wins from four games. The last time the two teams met, Tunbridge Wells registered a 25-run victory over the Brigade.

TW vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Dave Smith, Viraj Bhatia, Matt Barker, Christian Davis, Jonny Shepherdson, Ian McLean, Mark McLean, Liam Buttery (WK), Bailey Wightman.

BRI XI

Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton (C), David Murdock, Iftikhar Hussain, Ryan Barr, David Barr, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (WK), Adam McDaid, Jack Hall.

Match Details

TW vs BRI, Championship Week, Match 11, ECL T10

Date and Time: 18th March 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in a five-over game at the venue being 65 runs.

Today’s TW vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams has smashed 325 runs at a strike rate of 237.22 in 12 outings. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Adam McDaid: McDaid has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 158.26 in nine matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Alex Williams: Williams is Tunbridge Wells' top run-scorer with 333 runs in 12 matches. He also has three wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Hussain: Hussain has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 175.28, while also picking up 15 wickets in 13 matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Dave Smith: Smith is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scalped 15 wickets and scored 91 runs in 12 matches.

Bowlers

Matt Barker: Barker has picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Tunbridge's bowling attack on Friday.

David Barr: Barr has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.22 in 13 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI) - 809 points

Dave Smith (TW) - 735 points

Ryan MacBeth (BRI) - 688 points

Alex Williams (TW) - 673 points

David Barr (BRI) - 614 points

Important Stats for TW vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Hussain: 156 runs and 15 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 175.28 and ER - 8.09

Alex Williams: 333 runs and 3 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 223.49 and ER - 8.20

Dave Smith: 91 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 189.58 and ER - 7.33

Ryan MacBeth: 107 runs and 15 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 172.58 and ER – 9.54

Andrew Britton: 120 runs and 10 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER – 11.73

TW vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

TW vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Adam McDaid, Ryan MacBeth, Dave Smith, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Ryan Barr.

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Alex Williams.

TW vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Ryan Barr.

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Andrew Britton.

Edited by Samya Majumdar