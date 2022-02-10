TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Play-off 3

The third play-off of the European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 has Tunbridge Wells (TW) taking on Dreux (DRX) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Tunbridge Wells have been the team to beat this week with the likes of Marcus O'Riordan and Bailey Wightman impressing with bat and ball respectively. They come into this fixture with four wins in five games and will be keen to get another win under their belts. However, their only loss during the week came against Dreux, who chased down 85 in just 3.1 overs, courtesy of Hamza Niaz and Ahmad Nabi's blitzkrieg at the top of the order. Despite the stunning win, Dreux will be wary of what Tunbridge Wells are capable of. But they will fancy another win against Williams and co. in what should be another entertaining game in Cartama.

TW vs DRX Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Chris Williams, Alex Williams, Marcus O'Riordan (c), Dave Smith, Viraj Bhatia, Jonny Shepherdson, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (wk), Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker and Joe McCaffrey

DRX XI

Ahmad Nabi, Hamza Niaz, Mohammad Nasir, Tabish Bhatti (c), Mohammad Chowdhury, Kamran Ahmadzai, Wahid Abdul, Alex Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir (wk) and Mohammad Wahab Khan

Match Details

TW vs DRX, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Play-off 3

Date and Time: 10th February 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards yet again with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. While there should be some movement off the surface throughout the game, the dimensions of the ground leave little room for error for the bowlers. The batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface and will look to target the shorter boundaries. The pitch should not change much during the game, with 120 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s TW vs DRX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Chris Williams has been in decent form throughout the week, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Although he didn't look in great touch against Dreux in the league fixture, his ability to score at a fair rate makes him a fine addition to your TW vs DRX Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ahmad Nabi: Ahmad Nabi, alongside Niaz, decimated Tunbridge Wells in the league fixture, chasing down 85 in just 3.1 overs. Nabi is known for his knack for hitting the big sixes and given his recent form, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marcus O'Riordan: Marcus O'Riordan is the star attraction in this Tunbridge Wells side, having played professionally for Kent. The all-rounder has impressed in the T10 league with his batting prowess providing the impetus in the middle overs. With O'Riordan capable of dealing damage with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your TW vs DRX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Afridi Yaseen: Afridi Yaseen is one of the highest wicket-takers in the competition with seven to his name. He has used the new ball to good effect, getting some movement early on and cramping batters for room. With the conditions playing into his hands, Yaseen should pick up a wicket or two in this fixture as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in TW vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Ahmad Nabi (DRX) - 347 points

Marcus O'Riordan (TW) - 249 points

Afridi Yaseen (DRX) - 281 points

Important stats for TW vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Ahmad Nabi - 193 runs in 5 ECL T10 2022 matches

Chris Williams - 132 runs in 4 ECL T10 2022 matches

Afridi Yaseen - 7 wickets in 5 ECL T10 2022 matches

TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

TW vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Williams, H Niaz, A Nabi, I McLean, A Williams, M O'Riordan, T Bhatti, K Ahmadzai, A Yaseen, B Wightman and J Shepherdson

Captain: M O'Riordan. Vice-captain: A Nabi.

TW vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ammar, H Niaz, A Nabi, I McLean, A Williams, M O'Riordan, T Bhatti, K Ahmadzai, A Yaseen, B Wightman and M Barker

Captain: M O'Riordan. Vice-captain: K Ahmadzai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar