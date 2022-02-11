TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Final

Turnbridge Wells (TW) will take on Dreux (DRX) in the final of the European Cricket League at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday.

Turnbridge Wells finished second in the points table after winning four of their five games. Meanwhile, Dreux finished in third place with three wins in five games.

Turnbridge qualified for the final after beating Austrian Cricket Tigers in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Dreux beat Svanholm and Austrian Cricket Tigers to book their place in the final.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Dreux beat Turnbridge Wells by ten wickets.

TW vs DRX Probable Playing XIs Today

TW XI

Viraj Bhatia, Hugo Williams, Jonny Shepherdson, Mark McLean, Ian McLean, Liam Buttery (wk), Matt Barker, Joe McCaffrey, Bailey Wightman, Dave Smith, Chris Williams (C).

DRX XI

Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti (C), Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Chowdhury, Wahid Abdul, Mohammad Shahzeb, Ammar Zahir(wk), Alexandre Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen.

Match Details

Match: TW vs DRX, European Cricket League 2022, Final.

Date and Time: 11 February, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well.A total of 120 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s TW vs DRX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Williams is a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position. He has been in great form, and is the top-scorer for Turnbridge Wells with 197 runs from seven games at an average of 32.83 and at a stunning strike rate of 223.86.

Batters

A Nabi is the top scorer for Dreux in the competition. He has amassed 222 runs at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 277.5.

Meanwhile, A Williams has also done well. He has 196 runs to his name at an average of 39.2 and at a strike rate of 225.28.

All-rounders

K Ahmadzai is a fabulous all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has scored 111 runs, and has also picked up ten wickets.

Meanwhile, M O’Riordan is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has been consistent, and has scored 109 runs and also picked up six wickets so far.

Bowlers

S Mohammad has been on fire with the ball, and has been very consistent. He has picked up six wickets so far.

Five best players to pick in TW vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

K Ahmadzai (DRX) – 529 points.

T Bhatti (DRX) – 521 points.

A Nabi (DRX) – 444 points.

M O’Riordan (TW) – 426 points.

A Williams (TW) – 421 points.

Key stats for TW vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

K Ahmadzai: 111 runs and ten wickets.

A Nabi: 222 runs.

M O’Riordan: 109 runs and six wickets.

A Williams: 196 runs.

C Yaseen: 197 runs.

TW vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Today

TW vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Williams, A Nabi, A Williams, H Niaz, M Wahab Khan, K Ahmadzai, T Bhatti, M O’Riordan, S Mohammad, B Wightman, M Barker.

Captain: A Williams. Vice-Captain: M O’Riordan.

TW vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Williams, A Nabi, A Williams, H Niaz, K Ahmadzai, M O’Riordan, M Nisar, A Yaseen, S Mohammad, B Wightman, M Barker.

Captain: K Ahmadzai. Vice-Captain: A Nabi.

