TW vs GS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash, Match 24

Tamco Warriors (TW) will take on Global Stars (GS) in the 24th match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

With two wins in three games so far, TW have had a splendid campaign so far. They are on top of the table, and will hope for another victory in this game. Global Stars, meanwhile, have won one of their two matches thus far. GS are second in the points table, and will hope to take the game to the opposition.

TW vs GS Probable Playing XIs

TW XI

Ahmad Sabri Idris, Mohd Saufli Salim, Amirul Ehsan Ramil, Mohd Hafiz Aslam, Harfiz Hashim, Mohd Muazzam Abd Hadi, Norshahrizat Nordin, Arzin Ahmad Zahdi, Syariz Amir Sarji, Mohd Adlan Adnan, Muhammad Iqbal Azan.

GS XI

Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Anirudh Pamaraju, Karthik P, Arshad Mehmood, Vivek Narayanasamy, Manikandan Chandrasekaran, Murali CHakkarabani, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vineel Saladi, Varun Varghese, Pawan Ramineni.

Match Details

Match: TW vs GS, MCA All Star T10 Bash, Match 24.

Date and Time: 5th December, 2021; 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a batting paradise, so batters will enjoy their time on this track. However, they would look to get their eye in before unleashing the big shots. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s TW vs GS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Idrees is an interesting wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He scored 48 runs off 29 deliveries in his last match.

Batters

H Shahid-Iqbal is a key batter for GS, and can also contribute with the ball. He picked up a wicket in his previous game.

All-rounders

S Shadman is a valuable all-round asset who could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your TW vs GS Dream11 Fantasy side. Shadman picked up two wickets in his last match. He’ll look for a better performance with the bat, though.

Meanwhile, M Lutfur Rahman is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy side. He scored 23 runs against DHL Cricket Club, and also picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

M Masih could prove to be an interesting choice for your team. Not only does he bowl well, but he can also score some valuable runs.

Five best players to pick in TW vs GS Dream11 prediction team

S Shadman (TW) – 118 points

M Lutfur Rahman (TW) – 113 points

M Faisal (GS) – 87 points

M Idrees (GS) – 85 points

M Masih (TW) – 70 points.

Key stats for TW vs GS Dream11 prediction team

S Shadman: 18 runs and 2 wickets

M Lutfur Rahman: 23 runs and 2 wickets

M Faisal: 38 runs and 1 wicket

M Idrees: 48 runs

M Masih: 16 runs and 1 wicket.

TW vs GS Dream11 Prediction

TW vs GS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Idrees, H Shahid-Iqbal, A Shahid, A Kumar Thakur, S Shadman, M Lutfur Rahman, M Faisal, M Masih, J Ahmed, M Gufran, S Islam.

Captain: S Shadman. Vice-Captain: M Lutfur Rahman.

TW vs GS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Idrees, H Shahid-Iqbal, A Shahid, A Kumar Thakur, S Shadman, M Lutfur Rahman, M Faisal, M Sulaiman, M Masih, J Ahmed, S Islam.

Captain: M Faisal. Vice-Captain: H Shahid-Iqbal.

Edited by Bhargav