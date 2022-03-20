TW vs GS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 7

The Tamco Warriors (TW) will lock horns with the Global Stars (GS) in the seventh match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Tamco Warriors are third in the standings, having won only one out of their three matches. They suffered a heavy 84-run defeat in their previous outing against KL Stars CC. Global Stars, on the other hand, are currently sitting atop the points table, winning all three of their games. They registered a convincing 26-run victory over the Royal Warriors in their last match.

TW vs GS Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Anil Thakur (C), Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Haiqal Khair, Mohsin Zaman, Abrar Hussain, Dhivendran Mogan, Michael Masih, Sharvin Muniandy, Shafiq Sharif (WK), Mohammad Ahad Hossian, Saleh Shadman.

GS XI

Abdulla Shahid, Arshad Mehmood, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Mohsan Idrees, Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Qaisar, Muhammad Faisal (C), Virandeep Singh, Anas Malik (WK), Waseem Ashraf, Pavandeep Singh.

Match Details

TW vs GS, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 7

Date and Time: 20th March 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 163 runs.

Today’s TW vs GS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shafiq Sharif: Sharif scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 190.00 in the only MCA T20 Clubs Invitation match he played. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Mohsin Zaman: Zaman has been in brilliant form, having smashed 137 runs at a strike rate of 112.30 in three matches. He has also scalped four wickets.

Mohsan Idrees: Idrees has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 134.88 in three matches. He could be a crucial pick for Sunday's match.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh: Singh has scored 212 runs while also taking three wickets in two matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Sunday.

Amir Khan Malik: Malik has lit up the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation with his bowling performances, picking up a total of 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.79 in just three matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Bowlers

Saleh Shadman: Shadman has picked up two wickets while also scoring 90 runs in three matches.

Muhammad Qaisar: Qaisar has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 7.33 in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs GS Dream11 prediction team

Amir Khan Malik (GS) - 425 points

Virandeep Singh (GS) - 406 points

Mohsin Zaman (TW) - 300 points

Saleh Shadman (TW) - 213 points

Mohsan Idrees (GS) - 170 points

Important Stats for TW vs GS Dream11 prediction team

Amir Khan Malik: 11 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.79

Virandeep Singh: 212 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 159.40 and ER - 2.75

Mohsin Zaman: 137 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 112.30 and ER - 4.88

Saleh Shadman: 90 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 136.36 and ER - 5.62

Mohsan Idrees: 116 runs in 3 matches; SR - 134.88

TW vs GS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Clubs Invitation)

TW vs GS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shafiq Sharif, Mohsan Idrees, Mohsin Zaman, Anil Kumar Thakur, Virandeep Singh, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Amir Khan Malik, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Haiqal Khair, Saleh Shadman, Muhammad Qaisar.

Captain: Mohsin Zaman. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh.

TW vs GS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiq Sharif, Mohsan Idrees, Mohsin Zaman, Anil Kumar Thakur, Virandeep Singh, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Haiqal Khair, Saleh Shadman, Muhammad Qaisar.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Saleh Shadman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar