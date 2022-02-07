TW vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 3

Turnbridge Wells (TW) will take on the Helsinki Titans (HT) in the third match of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday.

Turnbridge Wells started their European Cricket League T10 campaign with an eight-wicket triumph over Svanholm. The Wells have a solid bunch of players, including the likes of Ian McLean, Marcus O’Riordan, David Smith, Christian Davis and Bailey Wightman, who will be eager to fare well today. The Helsinki Titans, meanwhile, will start their European Cricket League T10 journey on Monday. They also have a strong squad on paper, including the likes of Abbas Butt and Jagmeet Singh.

TW vs HT Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Chris Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Ian McLean, Hugo Williams, Christian Davis, Dave Smith, Marcus O’Riordan, Bailey Wightman, Jonny Shepherdson, Michael Waller

HT XI

Aniketh Pusthay, Akhil Arjunan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Faheem Nellacheri, Abbas Butt, Khalid Mangal, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Zahidullah Kamal

Match Details

TW vs HT, European Cricket League T10 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 7th February, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the track at the Cartama Oval seems to favor the batters. High scores are common at the venue as the ball skids nicely on to the bat. 120 could prove to be the par score on this ground and the side winning the toss should ideally look to bat first.

Today’s TW vs HT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Kamal is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is a decent batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

At the recently held ECB National Club Twenty20, A Williams was the top-scorer for his team. He amassed 221 runs at an average of 22 and at a strike rate of 144.44.

V Bhatia scored 108 runs from four ECB National Club Twenty20 matches. He could play a big knock today.

All-rounder

A Arjunan can single-handedly change the course of a match. He is a must have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

B Wightman had a fantastic ECB National Club Twenty20 campaign, picking up 10 wickets. He will be looking to repeat his heroics in the European Cricket League T10.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs HT Dream11 prediction team

B Wightman (TW)

A Williams (TW)

V Bhatia (TW)

A Butt (HT)

A Bhatia (HT)

Important stats for TW vs HT Dream11 prediction team

B Wightman: 10 wickets in last five matches

A Williams: 110 runs in last five matches

V Bhatia: 108 runs in last five matches

A Butt: 160 runs and 3 wickets in last five matches

A Bhatia: 1 wicket in last five matches

TW vs HT Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket League T10)

TW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Kamal, V Bhatia, A Williams, A Bhatia, G Abbas Butt, D Smith, A Arjunan, C Davis, B Wightman, A Wahid Qureshi, J Singh

Captain: A Arjunan. Vice-captain: G Abbas Butt.

TW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Kamal, V Bhatia, A Bhatia, G Abbas Butt, D Smith, M O’Riordan, A Arjunan, C Davis, B Wightman, A Wahid Qureshi, J Singh

Captain: B Wightman. Vice-captain: V Bhatia.

Edited by Samya Majumdar