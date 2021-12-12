TW vs KLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash, Semi-final 2

The Tamco Warriors (TW) will lock horns with the KL Stars (KLS) in the second semi-final of the MCA All Star T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Tamco Warriors have won four out of their five MCA All Star T10 Bash matches and finished atop the Group B points table. They beat Soba Cricket Club by a massive 60-run margin in their last match. KL Stars, on the other hand, won three out of their five MCA All Star T10 Bash matches and finished second in Group A. They fell 23 runs short in their last game against Rising Smashers.

TW vs KLS Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Anil Thakur (C), Md Shahidur Rahman, Kazi Nazmul Islam (WK), Mohsin Zaman, Md Sulaiman Ali, Michael Masih, Saleh Shadman, Syed Ali Mir, Apurav Koyande, Md Lutfur Pervej, Md Ahad Hossian.

KLS XI

Santosh Gosavi (C), Tanveer Khan, A.R. Any (WK), Abhishek Deshpande, Rahul Agarwal, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Chandan Kumar, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Shoaib Makani, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Peter Issac.

Match Details

TW vs KLS, 2nd Semi-final, MCA All Star T10 Bash

Date and Time: 12th December 2021, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval generally favors the batters a bit. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last six matches played at the venue being 111 runs.

Today’s TW vs KLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kazi Nazmul Islam: Islam is a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Sunday.

Batters

Chandan Kumar: Kumar has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the MCA All Star T10 Bash. He has scored 149 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 and also picked up two wickets in five outings.

Anil Thakur: Thakur has scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in five matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Saleh Shadman: Shadman has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season, scoring 125 runs at a strike rate of 147-plus and also picking up five wickets in five matches.

Tanveer Khan: Khan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.74 in four outings.

Bowlers

Santosh Gosavi: Gosavi has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.55 and scored 45 runs in five matches.

Michael Masih: Masih has bowled pretty well this season, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 6.30 in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Chandan Kumar (KLS) - 301 points

Santosh Gosavi (KLS) - 232 points

Tanveer Khan (KLS) - 225 points

Saleh Shadman (TW) - 198 points

Michael Masih (TW) - 154 points

Important Stats for TW vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Chandan Kumar: 149 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 169.32 and ER - 10.00

Saleh Shadman: 125 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 147.06 and ER - 6.10

Tanveer Khan: 5 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.74

Michael Masih: 26 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 92.86 and ER - 6.30

Santosh Gosavi: 45 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 103.62 and ER - 6.55

TW vs KLS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA All Star T10 Bash)

TW vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA All Star T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kazi Nazmul Islam, Chandan Kumar, Apurav Koyande, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Md Sulaiman Ali, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Saleh Shadman, Tanveer Khan, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Michael Masih, Santosh Gosavi.

Captain: Saleh Shadman. Vice-captain: Santosh Gosavi.

TW vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA All Star T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kazi Nazmul Islam, Chandan Kumar, Anil Thakur, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Saleh Shadman, Md Lutfur Pervej, Tanveer Khan, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Michael Masih, Santosh Gosavi.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Santosh Gosavi. Vice-captain: Tanveer Khan.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Samya Majumdar