TW vs SH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 13

Tamco Warriors (TW) will take on Southern Hitters (SH) in the 13th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Tamco Warriors have been unfortunate as three of their MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 matches have been washed out because of rain. In the only completed game they featured in, the Tamco Warriors lost to the Northern Strikers by 40 runs. Southern Hitters have also been impacted by weather conditions. They are yet to play a game in the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021.

TW vs SH Probable Playing 11 Today

TW XI

Saleh Shadman, Md Sulaiman, Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Koyande, Md Shahidur Rahman, Kazi Nazmul Islam (wk), Michael Masih, Anil Kumar Thakur (c), Md Luftur Rahman Pervej, MD Ahad Hossian, Vinuja Galadegara

SH XI

Syed Aziz (c), Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Kevin Perera (wk), Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Luqnam Hakimi, Sidharth Karthik

Match Details

TW vs SH, MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 13

Date and Time: 21st December, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is well-balanced, with something in it for both the bowlers and batters. Batting first should be a good option at the venue.

Today’s TW vs SH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Perera is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with some important runs and is decent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

D Mogan is known for his patient and calculative approach. He likes to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

All-rounder

S Aziz is an incredible all-rounder who adds a lot of value to his side. Capable with both the bat and ball, he can prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

M Sulaiman is extremely competitive with the ball and can also score some crucial runs down the order. He is a must-have player in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in TW vs SH Dream11 prediction team

S Aziz (SH)

S Shadman (TW)

D Mogan (SH)

N Rahman (SH)

A Kumar Thakur (TW)

Important stats for TW vs SH Dream11 prediction team

S Aziz: 18 runs and 1 wicket

S Shadman: 12 runs and 1 wicket

N Rahman: 30 runs

TW vs SH Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021)

TW vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, A Kumar Thakur, D Mogan, S Karthik, S Aziz, N Rahman, S Shadman, M Lutfur Rahman, M Sulaiman, A Rahman, A Yusof

Captain: S Aziz. Vice-captain: S Shadman.

TW vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, M Shahidur Rahman, A Kumar Thakur, D Mogan, S Karthik, S Aziz, N Rahman, S Shadman, M Masih, A Rahman, A Yusof

Captain: N Rahman. Vice-captain: D Mogan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar