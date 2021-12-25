TW vs SPE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2021 Match

The SFI Panters Euro (SPE) will take on Tamco Warriors (TW) in a MCA T10 Bash 2021 fixture at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The Panters have done well in recent games with the likes of Sheraz Farrukh and Asad Ali doing well in the top order. They will be keen to sustain their momentum against a Talco Warriors side who boast some firepower in both departments. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Panters will hold the edge going into what promises to be a cracking game in Kuala Lumpur.

TW vs SPE Probable Playing 11 Today

SPE XI

Sheraz Farrukh (c), Muhammad Irfan, Talha Rafiq, Asad Ali (wk), Atiq ur Rehman, Akbar Ali, Ariff Ullah, Majeed Khan, Shakti Singh, Rizwan Haider and Aqib Javed

TW XI

Anil Thakur (c), Saleh Shadman, Lutfur Pervej, Michael Masih, Sulaiman Ali, Ahad Hossain, Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Koyande, Kazi Nazmul (wk), Shahidur Rahman and Vinuja Galadegara

Match Details

TW vs SPE, MCA T10 Bash 2021

Date and Time: 25th December 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected with 100 being par at the venue. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners aren't expected to get much turn off the surface, with the dimensions of the ground also going against them. Although both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the course of the game.

Today’s TW vs SPE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Asad Ali: Asad Ali has done well in this tournament despite batting in the middle order. His ability to clear the boundary at will combined with his wicket-keeping prowess makes him a good addition to your TW vs SPE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Farrukh Sheraz: Farrukh Sheraz is the Panters' best bet, given his knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order. He also adds value with his bowling in the middle overs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Saleh Shadman: Saleh Shadman has been in fine form with both the bat and ball for the Warriors. While Shadman's bowling has been handy, his batting alone should give him the nod in your TW vs SPE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

M Sulaiman: Md Sulaiman has been promoted to the top of the order for the Warriors, a move that has served them well. His all-round ability should hold him in good stead and make him a fine pick in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TW vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

Chandan Kumar (KLS)

Saleh Shadman (TW)

Apurav Koyande (TW)

Important stats for TW vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

Saleh Shadman - 37(25) vs Southern Hitters in previous game

Md Sulaiman Ali - 33(24) vs Southern Hitters in previous game

Sheraz Farrukh - 2-0-9-2 vs KL Stars in previous game

TW vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash 2021)

TW vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ali, F Sheraz, M Irfan, M Shahidur Rahman, S Shadman, A Ali, T Rafiq, R Haider, A Ullah, M Sulaiman and M Masih

Captain: F Sheraz. Vice-captain: S Shadman.

TW vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, F Sheraz, M Irfan, M Shahidur Rahman, S Shadman, S Singh, A Kumar Thakur, R Haider, A Ullah, M Sulaiman and M Masih

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: M Sulaiman. Vice-captain: F Sheraz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar