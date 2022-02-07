TW vs SVH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's European Cricket League T10 Match - February 7th, 2022

Tunbridge Wells (TW) and Svanholm (SVH) will lock horns in the inaugural Group A match of the European Cricket League at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday, February 7.

Both teams have been drawn in Group A alongside Austrian Cricket Tigers, Star CC, Dreux and Helsinki Titans. Each team will play a few games before the top three from the group make it to the playoffs. The winner of the grand final in Group A will make it to championship week, which will see five teams battling it out for the trophy.

Both Tunbridge Wells and Svanholm have a good blend of youth and experience. So it will be interesting to see how these teams fare against each other.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the European Cricket League T10 game between Tunbridge Wells and Svanholm.

#3 Mads Henriksen (SVH)

The batting all-rounder has played for Denmark before making it to the Svanholm side. He has scored 106 runs in four games at an average of 53 and a whopping strike rate of 235.55. Moreover, the medium-pacer has two wickets to his name.

#2 Zeeshan Khan (SVH)

The medium-pacer from Denmark is known for his accurate lines and lengths. He has picked up eight wickets in four innings in the competition, and will be itching to better his figures this time around.

#1 Christian Davis (TW)

Also Read Article Continues below

With 216 wickets and 7628 runs across formats, Christian Davis has proved his worth with both bat and ball for Tunbridge Wells CC. He is one of the most important all-rounders going into this game. Davis could contribute with both bat and ball, and is a very suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team.

Edited by Bhargav