TW vs SVH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Match 1

Tunbridge Wells (TW) and Svanholm (SVH) will take each other on in the inaugural match of the European Cricket League T10 on Monday, February 7. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this contest.

The European Cricket League is all set for a whole new season with ECL T10. The tournament has seen a few talented cricketers make their debuts in the past few years, and a few more could steal the show this year.

Cricketers who represented the Spain national cricket team will also take part in the tournament and will get good game time to up their skills. At the same time, promising cricketers will have an opportunity to showcase their talent on such a big stage.

TW vs SVH Probable Playing XIs

TW XI

Alex Williams, Ian McLean, Viraj Bhatia, Chris Williams (wk), Christian Davies, Marcus O'Riordan, Joe McCaffrey, Dave Smith, Bailey Wightman, Mark Mclean, Jonny Shepherdson.

SVH XI

Hamid Shah, Saud Munir, Mads Henriksen, Zeshan Khan, Abdul Hasmi (wk), Abdullah Mahmood, Raja Khan, Said Alam, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Asad Shah.

Match Details

Match: Tunbridge Wells vs Svanholm, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 7, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval Stadium is expected to be balanced, with some early movement for pacers as well. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch. Anything above 80 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's TW vs SVH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Chris Williams will bat in the top order and one can expect him to play a major role in this game. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Zishan Shah: Zishan Shah has scored 94 runs at an average of 18.80 in his last five games. His batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this game.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Khan: Zeeshan Khan is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has picked up eight wickets in his last four games at an average of 8.25. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Bowlers

Atta Ullah: He has looked in good form in recent series and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in TW vs SVH Dream11 prediction team

Alex Williams (Turnbridge Wells).

Marcus O'Riordan (Turnbridge Wells).

Dave Smith (Turnbridge Wells).

Abdullah Mahmood (Svanholm).

Saud Munir (Svanholm).

Key stats for TW vs SVH Dream11 prediction team

Joe McCaffrey - 78 runs in his last two games; batting average: 39.00.

Mads Henriksen – 106 runs and two wickets in his last four games; batting average: 26.5.

Atta Ullah - 11 runs and five wickets in his last four games; bowling average: 11.08.

TW vs SVH Dream11 Prediction

Tunbridge Wells vs Svanholm Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Mads Henriksen, Saud Munir, Alex Williams, Christian Davies, Marcus O'Riordan, Zeshan Khan, Dave Smith, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Bailey Wightman.

Captain: Christian Davies | Vice-captain: Mads Henriksen.

Tunbridge Wells vs Svanholm Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Mads Henriksen, Saud Munir, Viraj Bhatia, Christian Davies, Said Alam, Zeshan Khan, Dave Smith, Atta Ullah, Asad Shah, Jonny Shepherdson.

Captain: Zeshan Khan | Vice-captain: Christian Davies.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra