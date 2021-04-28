TWM vs TRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - April 29th, 2021

In the eighth game of the Tanzania T10 League 2021, the Twiga Masters are all set to face Temba Rangers at the Leader’s Club Ground.

Both teams are struggling at the moment and will look to turn their fortunes around. Twiga Masters have only one point from the first two games, whereas Tembo Rangers have suffered a defeat in both their matches so far.

Chui Riders denied Twiga Masters a victory as they chased 84 runs with eight deliveries remaining.

Tembo Rangers were mercilessly defeated in their first game whereas, in the second game, the team failed to defend the score. Rhino Challengers successfully chased 78 with 10 deliveries to spare at the Leader’s Club Ground on Wednesday.

The clash between the sides will be an interesting one to watch on Thursday as both teams are on the lookout for a victory.

Squads to choose from

Twiga Masters

Abhik Patwa (captain), Adnan Zariwala, Alhaj Sadick, Ashish Kamania, Ayaz Mustafa, Ejaz Aziz, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Mohamed Omary, Mohammad Ali, Mukul Kumar, Pafrod Anacet, Sadiki Iddi, Wahid Hussain, Zamoyoni Ramadhani

Tembo Rangers

Advertisement

Riziki Kiseto (captain), Issa Kikasi, Ally Hafidh, Ankit Baghel, Baraka Robert, Gagan Alag, Johnson Nyambo, Jumanne Masquater, Khalil Rehemtullah, Muzamil Hussain, Raza Baloch, Riken Patel, Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia, Waheed Mushtaq

Probable Playing XIs

Twiga Masters

Abhik Patwa, Ashish Kamania, Adnan Zariwala, Ejaz Aziz, Mohammad Ali, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Khan, Alhaji Sadik, Mohamed Omary, Wahid Hussain, Ayaaz Mustafa

Tembo Rangers

Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia, Issa Kikasi, Riziki Kiseto, Jumanne Masquater, Ankit Baghel, Gourav Choudhary, Muzamil Hussain, Johnson Nyambo, Pafrod Anacet, Raza Baloch

Match Details

Match: Twiga Masters vs Temba Rangers

Time: 29th April 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Leader’s Club Ground, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The surface at the Leader’s Club Ground has a true bounce and equally supports both batsmen and bowlers. However, teams batting first have won more games at the venue than the chasing sides in the ongoing edition of the Tanzania T10 League.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TWM vs TRG)

TWM vs TRG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Omary, Issa Kikasi, Abhik Patwa, Gourav Choudhary, Ejaz Aziz, Mohammad Ali, Ankit Baghel, Goodluck Andrew, Wahi Hussain, Alhaji Sadik, Johnson Nyambo

Captain: Mohammad Ali Vice-captain: Mohamed Omary

Fantasy Suggestions #2: Mohamed Omary, Issa Kikasi, Abhik Patwa, Gourav Choudhary, Jummane Masquater, Mohammad Ali, Ankit Baghel, Raza Baloch, Wahid Hussain, Pafrod Anacet, Johnson Nyambo

Captain: Anit Baghel Vice-captain: Wahid Hussain