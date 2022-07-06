TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s T20 2022, Match 6

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Dragons Women (DG-W) in the sixth game of the Ireland Women’s T20 2022 at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin on Wednesday.

Typhoon Women made a poor start to their season, losing by four wickets to Scorchers Women. Laura Delany and Robyn Searle looked excellent, scoring 68 runs and taking two wickets, respectively, but failed to click as a unit.

The Dragons Women, on the other hand, are coming off a nine-wicket loss to the Scorchers Women. They went 131 for no wickets in 15 overs. Leah Paul and Amy Hunter provided a decent start at the top of the order but neither batter reached double figures and managed just 157 runs in 20 overs.

A thrilling game is expected in Dublin, with both teams keen for a win.

TYP-W vs DG-W Probable Playing 11 today

TYP-W XI

Louise Little, Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Mary Waldron(wk), Freya Sargent, Robyn Searle, Celeste Raack, Tess Maritz, Joanna Loughran

DG-W XI

Leah Paul (c), Amy Caulfield, Jemma Rankin, Amy Hunter (wk), Alana Dalzell, Mollie Devine, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Sarah Forbes, Kate McEvoy, Zara Craig

Match Details

TYP-W vs DG-W, Match 6, Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: July 6, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rush Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

A batting-friendly track is expected at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners may also get some assistance. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 158 runs.

Today's TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron: Waldron has scored 50 runs at an average of 25 in her last two appearances, making her an excellent choice from the wicket-keeper's position. She has also contributed by being behind the stumps.

Batters

Amy Hunter: Amy Hunter is an aggressive batter who was outstanding in her previous outing against the Scorchers women, amassing 71 runs at a strike rate of 147.92, including nine fours and two sixes. She is a must-have in your TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Laura Delany: Laura Delany is one of the finest batting all-rounders in the competition. She has scored 122 runs at an exceptional average of 61 in two games. That makes her a valuable pick in your TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Celeste Raack: Celeste was outstanding in her previous outing, scoring 10 runs while picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 9.25. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Robyn Searle (TYP-W): 80 points

Rebecca Stokell (TYP-W): 35 points

Leah Paul (DG-W): 117 points

Louise Little (TYP-W): 65 points

Georgina Dempsey (TYP-W): 50 points

TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s T20 2022)

TYP-W vs DG-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Mollie Devine, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent

Captain: Laura Delany Vice-captain: Leah Paul

TYP-W vs DG-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mary Waldron, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Robyn Searle, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent

Captain: Laura Delany Vice-captain: Mary Waldron

