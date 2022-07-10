TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s T20 2022, Match 9

Typhoons Women (TYP-W) will take on Dragons Women (DG-W) in the ninth game of the Ireland Women’s T20 2022 at the Rush Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday.

Dragons Women defeated Typhoons Women by five wickets in their last meeting after chasing down a 137-run target, thanks to Amy Hunter and Sarah Forbes' clinical innings of 69 and 35 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Typhoons Women are yet to win a game in the tournament, having lost both of their matches. They will look to avenge their previous defeat and open their account.

TYP-W vs DG-W Probable Playing 11 today

TYP-W XI

Joanna Loughran, Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Mary Waldron (wk), Freya Sargent, Robyn Searle, Celeste Raack, Tess Maritz, Jess Mayes

DG-W XI

Leah Paul (c), Amy Hunter (wk), Amy Caulfield, Jemma Rankin, Alana Dalzell, Mollie Devine, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Sarah Forbes, Kate McEvoy, Alison Cowan

Match Details

TYP-W vs DG-W, Match 9, Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: July 10, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rush Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rush Cricket Club usually helps batters more than bowlers because the ball comes off the bat nicely. Since there hasn't been a clear trend here, fans can expect a close battle between the bat and the ball. A total of around 140 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Today's TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron: Waldron is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. She has amassed 54 runs at an average of 18 in three games.

Batters

Amy Hunter: She has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for DG-W, scoring 174 runs at an excellent average of 86.66 in three games this season. She is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Leah Paul: Leah Paul is an excellent all-rounder who has been a consistent performer throughout the competition. She had a stellar all-round performance in her previous game, scoring 40 runs and taking one wicket, making her a valuable addition to your TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Celeste Raack: Celeste Raack was excellent with the ball in her previous outing, scoring only three runs but taking three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.50. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Robyn Searle (TYP-W): 107 points

Georgina Dempsey (TYP-W): 35 points

Sarah Forbes (DG-W): 58 points

Louise Little (TYP-W): 65 points

Amy Caulfield (DG-W): 63 points

TYP-W vs DG-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s T20 2022)

TYP-W vs DG-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Amy Hunter, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy

Captain: Leah Paul Vice-captain: Laura Delany

TYP-W vs DG-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mary Waldron, Amy Hunter, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy

Captain: Leah Paul Vice-captain: Amy Hunter

